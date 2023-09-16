A visit from a mysterious “guardian angel” was part of Lampeter-Strasburg High School student Maya Coon’s first go-around with leukemia, as reported by LNP | LancasterOnline in September 2022.

Maya was close to death while staying at Nemours Children’s Hospital in Wilmington, Delaware, on the night of Oct. 12, 2021, when the family requested pastoral care. A man who identified himself as Pastor Al dropped by and said a prayer over Maya, who then made a recovery so quick that mother Lynette Coon chalked it up to a miracle. Maya was back home 12 days later.

During that stay at Nemours, the Coon family didn’t see Pastor Al again, and the hospital staff had no answers when questioned about the man. The Coons came to describe Pastor Al as a guardian angel.

Their guardian angel returned over a year later.

The Coons saw Pastor Al again Feb. 22, 2023, while Maya was back at Nemours, recovering from a stem cell transplant done three weeks earlier to combat her second bout of leukemia.

Pastor Al, whose full name is John Allen Keller, is a Chester County resident and a deacon at United Methodist Church of West Chester. He’s been a volunteer at Nemours for 10 years.

“I felt called to the work,” said Keller, 71.

The call came when Keller was laid off from his full-time employment in 2014, the end of a 40-year career as a computer engineer. He was already nearing the completion of a master’s of divinity degree from Palmer Theological Seminary, part of Eastern University in Philadelphia.

“I was ready to graduate from seminary and I had this requirement left to fulfill,” Keller said. “I had to go through some certified clinical education.”

That ended up being volunteer work at Nemours. Keller is now one of 14 volunteer chaplains at the hospital; Nemours has three full-time chaplains.

“Allen is our most regular of the volunteers,” said Scott Smith, Nemours director of pastoral care. “He’s probably logged 5,000 or 6,000 volunteer hours.”

Late night walks

Keller’s weekly overnight stays from Wednesday evening into Thursday morning at Nemours follow a similar pattern. Trauma calls are at the top of his priorities. Next are visits to patients who may be there a short duration. And then he’ll see patients who haven’t yet been visited by a chaplain.

“After 10 p.m. at night, I don’t make my way into a room unless someone invites me,” he said. “But that’s when I walk the hospital. I walk down the hallways, past the nurses’ pods, every piece of the hospital. … It takes about 60 to 90 mins.”

A late night walk is when Keller first met Maya.

Keller did not know what came next for Maya until he saw her again Feb. 22. It’s then Lynette Coon showed Keller the LNP | LancasterOnline story about Maya.

“That hit me as something I needed to process,” Keller said. “The realization I come to is miracles happen all the time and we don’t even know it. … I thoroughly believe that was a miracle that happened. … Maybe God allowed me to play a part in asking to bring healing to that young lady. There’s certainly nothing special about me. It’s all about God.”

Maya, 15, has remained in remission since the stem cell transplant Feb. 1.

The experience has opened Maya’s eyes to the Christian faith.

“Especially when you’re so down in the dumps, Jesus really lifts your spirits,” Maya said.

Keller has played a role in that, mostly unbeknownst to him.

“I believe every human is spiritual in some sense,” Keller said. “I happen to be a Christian, so I do believe in Christ. … But I can pray for anyone whether you are a Christian or not … I totally believe that Jesus calls me to be there for all people.”