Ephrata police are looking for a woman they say called and threatened a district judge's office on the day she was scheduled to turn herself in.

Anna Marie Shreiner, 24, whose last known address was in Strasburg, is wanted for terroristic threats and threatening to use weapons of mass destruction, according to police.

She was expected to turn herself in for drug charges at 10 a.m. on May 19 at Magisterial District Judge Russell's office, according to police. At 9:26 a.m., she called the judge's office and told a staff member, "You're gonna blow up today, there's a bomb in there and you don't know where it is."

The building was evacuated until 1 p.m., according to police.

Anyone who knows where Shreiner is is asked to called police at 717-733-8611. Tips can also be submitted anonymously on CrimeWatch.