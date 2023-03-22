Easter is just around the corner, and Lancaster County churches, clubs, community organizations and businesses are planning their egg hunts and events.

If you have an event to submit for this list, please email managing editor of content Stephanie Zeigler at szeigler@lnpnews.com. Egg hunts East Petersburg: Annual Easter Egg Hunt for children under 10, April 8 at 10 a.m. at East Petersburg Community Park, 6051 Pine St. The event, held by Wayne’s Towing and the East Petersburg Lions Club, will include four age groups. For more information, go to facebook.com/TEAMWAYNES/

Elizabethtown: More than Colored Eggs event for children ages 3 to 12, March 26 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Stevens Hill Community Church of the Brethren, 3131 Turnpike Road. Story time, games, crafts, snacks and more. Call 717-689-4225 or email absouthard@aol.com. To preregister, go to lanc.news/stevenshill

Elizabethtown: Eggstravaganza, April 1 starting at 10 a.m., Elizabethtown Fairgrounds, 900 E. High St. Hunt is free for children under 12 and free for seniors over 60. Adult egg hunt (over 13) is $5. Activities including inflatables, games, food trucks and more are available until noon (some are free, others are for afee). Free photos with the Easter bunny (bring your own camera). For more information, visit lanc.news/etownegg

Ephrata: Easter Egg Celebration for children ages 2 to 10, April 1, 9 to 11 a.m. at the Hope Church Fellowship Hall, 3474 Rothsville Road. Event includes songs, stories and an Easter egg hunt. For information, call 717-738-3774 or email hopeumc@ptd.net.

Ephrata: Kids Easter Eggstravaganza for children ages 2 to 12, April 8 at 11 a.m. at Highpoint Community Church, 18 Hahnstown Road. Free. Grand prize is a Nintendo Switch. Call 717-733-2628 for details or to donate.

Lampeter: Easter Egg Hunt for children ages 1 to 12, April 1 at 10 a.m. at Lampeter United Methodist Church, 1101 Village Road. There will be prizes, snacks and refreshments; bring your own basket. For information, call 717-464-4161 or email lumcoffice@comcast.net.

Lampeter: Splish, Splash Easter Egg Bash, April 2 from 9 a.m. to noon, at the Lampeter-Strasburg YMCA, 800 Village Road. Free for members, $5 for nonmembers, with four age categories. Children under 5 years old and nonswimmers are required to have a parent in the water. Bring baskets, swimsuit and towel (event is in the pool). For more information, call 717-464-4000. To register, visit lanc.news/LSymca

Lancaster: Splish, Splash Easter Egg Bash, April 1 from 10 a.m. to noon, at the Center City YMCA, 265 Harrisburg Ave. Free for members, $5 for nonmembers, with four age categories. Children under 5 years old and nonswimmers are required to have a parent in the water. Bring baskets, swimsuit and towel (event is in the pool). For more information, call 717-397-7474. To register, visit lanc.news/lancymca

Lancaster: Easter Egg Hunt, April 8 from noon to 3 p.m. at Lancaster Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 900 E. King St. Activities also include light fare, games and a visit from the Easter Bunny. For more information, call 717-299-7850.

Lititz: 75th Lititz Lions Club Easter Egg Hunt for children under 10, April 8 at 10:30 a.m., Bonfield Elementary School, 101 N. Oak St. No rain date. Children in four age groups will search for toy- and candy-filled eggs as well as loose, sealed candy, with about 200 additional eggs containing a special gift. A separate egg hunt area will be set up for chidlren with special needs. For more information, email lititzlions@gmail.com.

Manheim Township: Third Annual Community Egg Hunt, April 1, 1 to 3 p.m. on the turf fields of the Manheim Township Athletic Complex, 2883 Weaver Road. Hunt begins at 1:30 p.m. with different “hunting” areas for each age group. Event, sponsored by the Recreation and Park Planning Department, is free to attend. Activities include crafts, egg-themed games, popcorn, DJ entertainment, bubble machines, face painters, and the Bunny. Bring your own basket. For more information, go to lanc.news/MTegg

Manheim Township: Family Easter Scavenger Hunt, April 8, between 9 and 11 a.m. at Lancaster Church of the Brethren, 1601 Sunset Ave. Check in at the welcome table for a checklist and instructions, then walk the church grounds in search of Easter egg-shaped posters for treats and fun activities. In case of rain, there will be an indoor version of the hunt. For more information, contact Pastor Jamie Nace at PastorJamieN@lancob.org.

Manheim Township: Hunt the Rainbow Easter Egg Hunt, April 9 at 10 a.m., between worship services at Grandview Church, 888 Pleasure Road, weather permitting. Children will “hunt for the rainbow” by looking for one egg of each color/style. Bring your own basket or bag. To preregister or to sign up to be a youth helper, go to lanc.news/grandviewegg

Terre Hill: Easter Egg Hunt for children under 10, April 8 from noon to 2:30 p.m. in Terre Hill Park, 210 Lancaster Ave. Hunt starts at 1 at Pavilion 1. No registration is needed, and the free event is held rain or shine. Activities last until 2:30 p.m. and include a visit with the Easter Bunny, face painting and a magician. For more information, call 717-445-4581 or contact John Styer at jstyer@terrehilldays.com.

Quarryville: SECA Adult Egg Hunt, April 8 at 5:30 p.m., with check-in at 4:30, at Britain Hill Venue & Vineyard, 790 Little Britain Road. $10 preregistration fee by April 3 at 3 p.m.; call 717-806-0123or go to lanc.news/adultegghunt. There will be music, food, raffles and prizes; bring your own basket.

Quarryville: Flashlight Egg Hunt for 11- to 15-year-olds, March 31 at 7 p.m. with 6:30 check-in, at SECA Center Grounds, 299 Park Ave. To register, call 717-806-0123 by March 27. Bring a flashlight and a bag; hunt will be canceled in case of rain.

Willow Street: Willow Street Lions Club Easter Egg Hunt for children ages 1 to 12, April 8 at 9 a.m. at Lancaster County Career and Technology Center, 1730 Hans Herr Drive.

Other events:

Easter Bunny Train: Strasburg Rail Road Easter Bunny Train at 301 Gap Road, Ronks, runs April 7 through April 9, from 1 a.m. to 4 p.m. hourly each day with additional train at 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.The 45-minute train ride includes visit with Easter Bunny. For tickets, visit strasburgrailroad.com, call 866-725-9666 or purchase at the station.

Breakfast with the Easter Bunny: Country Barn Market’s all-you-can-eat buffet breakfast, photo with Easter Bunny, coloring contest, chance for door prizes, egg hunts and admission into Bunny Village. Regular admission, $20; combo admission with bunny village and egg hunt, $25; free admission for children under 2. Available at 211 S. Donerville Road, Manor Township, on April 1, April 2, April 7 and April 8. For more information, go to lanc.news/barnbreakfast

Pet photos with the Easter Bunny: That Fish Place – That Pet Place will offer pet pictures with the Easter Bunny on April 1 and April 8 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. All proceeds go to benefit the Centerville Pet Rescue.