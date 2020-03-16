The reduced speed limit on Youngsburg Road is not the only change motorists in South Coatesville will see on their next drive.

At the March 10 meeting, public works foreman Chris Corle announced to Borough Council that the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will be installing a guard rail on the southbound side of Youngsburg Road.

The guard will be placed in front of Kennedy Park, where the fencing is currently damaged from a Jan. 13 car accident. Since PennDOT will be installing the guard rail, taxpayers will not foot the bill.

However, taxpayer money will be used to fix a corroded basement door at Borough Hall. Councilwoman Sylvia Washington said the rusted door is a fire hazard and can’t be opened from either side. Councilwoman Renée Carey capped spending to replace the door at $600.

Despite talk of ongoing safety measures, council was still divided on improving security at Borough Hall, an ongoing issue. Secretary and Treasurer Stephanie Duncan and Borough Manager Ramsey Reiner are proposing installing a security door parallel to the front door inside Borough Hall.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“We need to protect our employees, this is absolutely absurd,” Council President Bill Turner said on the divide.

Turner cited his support for the motion after reading Chief Kecin Pierce’s security assessment report aloud, calling it a “great, detailed opinion.”

Dissenting members said they wanted to consult a security company and consider the building’s historical significance.

“It is always nice to try to keep aged buildings that you have, because they have historical value,” Carey said. Turner replied, “We can replace brick; we can’t replace people.”