A nonprofit developer of affordable housing is proposing a homeless shelter for young adults in southwest Lancaster city.

Community Basics Inc. is seeking approval from the city’s zoning hearing board to build a three-story, nine-bedroom shelter on a vacant lot at 759 Manor St. It would serve homeless people ages 18 to 25, including those aging out of the foster care system.

Homeless shelters are permitted by special exception in the C-2 commercial zoning district where the property is located. To receive a special exception, a developer must prove their project doesn’t violate the health, safety and welfare of surrounding residents.

The zoning hearing board will hear Community Basics’ application during a meeting at 4 p.m. today at City Hall, 120 N. Duke St., downtown Lancaster. Once the hearing is closed, the board has 45 days to decide whether to approve the project.

Community Basics acquired the property last year from the Redevelopment Authority of the City of Lancaster, which has owned the property for more than four years. In November, Lancaster City Council allotted $500,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds for the project.

Up to 12 people would stay in the shelter at a time, with a maximum stay of 24 months, according to a zoning hearing application filed by Lancaster city-based Community Basics. Residents would receive life skills counseling during their stay.

The housing model would be the first of its kind for Lancaster city and for Community Basics.

Community Basics Executive Director Lisa Greener did not return a call seeking comment on Wednesday.

The nonprofit is partnering with another nonprofit, Valley Youth House, which operates similar programs in Philadelphia and Montgomery counties.

Mayor Danene Sorace said in an emailed statement that the city is helping fund the project because housing for young people aging out of foster care is a critical need.

“This project will not only offer housing, but it will also serve as a beacon of hope, providing essential support services and resources to support and empower young people as they begin their adult lives. We very much want to support their success,” she wrote.

Children aging out of the foster care system are more likely to experience homelessness. In a 2013 study, researchers from University of Chicago and Rutgers University tracked young adults aging out of the foster system and found that between 31% and 46% had been homeless at least once by age 26.