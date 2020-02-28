And you thought Iowa was a mess.

Pennsylvanians could wake up the day after the April primary and fall election and still not know who won races for the Legislature, Congress and even president, Lancaster County’s top elections official is warning.

A new state law that allows every voter to cast their ballot by mail is expected to open the floodgates to “tens of thousands” of votes being delivered to the county elections office via U.S. Postal Service, said the elections official, Randall O. Wenger.

And those mail vote can’t be counted until the day after the election, at the earliest.

Without a significant portion of the votes counted on the day of the primary and election, party officials and candidates in close races will be unable to declare victory, a delay that could create suspicion among voters and, worse, open the door to mischief.

“I think the voters simply demand and expect that if they stay up late on election night they will know the result,” Wenger said. “With there being so many outstanding ballots my concern is the impact that will have on the voters’ confidence in the election system.”

Speaking to the PA Post, a WITF Public Media publication and LNP | LancasterOnline reporting partner, Wenger said the mail ballot system “will make Iowa look like child’s play. It will be a mess of much, much greater proportions.”

Iowa’s Democratic caucuses, held earlier in February, ended in chaos and, to date, no official winner. A computer code problem muddied the data reported to the party by caucus organizers using a custom mobile app.

Wenger said his office anticipates tens of thousands of absentee and mail-in ballots, and the process of counting them typically does not begin until the morning after the primary and election.

Wenger also said he is also worried about the potential for partisan or campaign attempts to overturn races by taking advantage of technicalities over which type of mail ballot to use.

Pennsylvania’s top election official, Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar, downplayed those concerns in a meeting with LNP | LancasterOnline editors and reporters on Thursday.

“I don’t think there will be wholesale challenges because anybody can vote by mail,” she said. “What would be the challenge other than eligibility, which will be very clearly determined by the county election office?”

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Pennsylvania allows voters who are ill, disabled or out of town on Election Day to vote by mail using an absentee ballot. The state also now allows those who prefer to vote by mail but do not qualify for absentee ballots to cast ballots by mail, a method commonly referred to as “no excuse mail-in voting.”

But choosing the wrong mail ballot could result in disqualification — a college student living away from home who uses a mail-in ballot, for example, or a voter living at home who for no clear reason sends back an absentee ballot.

Because the in-person votes cast at polling places are counted immediately after polling places close and published the same night, candidates and parties could identify tight races and challenge the mail ballots they believe were used improperly. Such a move, an attempt to change the outcome, would further sow doubts about the election and spark a lengthy process of deciding which votes count.

“There are certainly some factors now for someone to issue challenges that may not be in good faith,” Wenger said.

Challenges to absentee ballots in the past have been rare, Wenger said. Only one has happened in his 8 years as director.

Wenger has proposed that the law be amended so that local boards of elections can publish a list of mail-in and absentee voters a week before the election and require challenges to be submitted the Friday before.

This way no one could challenge a ballot to impact the total, and the board of elections could begin opening ballots over the weekend which would allow results to be posted on election night rather than days later as is projected now.

Though she is not worried that challenges of this nature will occur, Boockvar said Thursday she felt changes were needed to the mail-in ballot counting process and that she is working with legislators across the aisle to come up with a fix.

Republican House Majority Leader Bryan Cutler also said earlier this week that changes were needed and that legislation was in the works.

Wenger said that those and other statements from state leaders make him hopeful.

"I was pleased when (Bookvar) was asked (about counting mail-in ballots) and that her response was essentially that we are working to improve and change the law," Wenger said. "I think it is in our interest to address this sooner rather than later. I would like to see it addressed before the primary."