Christopher Briden remembers the afternoon of Sept. 19, 2021 as being a pleasant, if typical day. The 47-year-old Life Lion EMS paramedic at Hershey Medical Center recalls doing paperwork and responding to routine emergency calls for people suffering chest pains or shortness of breath.

Then came the beeping tone of a new emergency. A bus carrying dozens of teenagers and volunteers had careened off the road and crashed near the Hegins exit of Interstate-81 in Frailey Township, Schuylkill County, and dozens of people were injured. Briden and numerous other emergency responders would be needed.

On Wednesday, Briden and 11 other Life Lion paramedics were recognized for their actions that day, which resulted in a combined 32 teenagers, volunteers and the bus driver being hospitalized, some with major injuries.

“We are forever grateful for what you did that day,” Pastor Kevin Mahan of Lives Changed By Christ (LCBC) Church’s Manheim campus, where the bus was heading at the time following a religious retreat in New York state, told the paramedics.

“You were the hands that cared for them. You were the voices of comfort alongside them. You were the expert voices in the room when parents and families couldn’t be close,” he said.

Mahan presented five Life Lion paramedics with challenge coins depicting LCBC on one side and a message of thanks to the emergency responders on the other side. Several other paramedics were unable to attend the ceremony due to conflicting schedules or being on duty.

Among those in attendance at the ceremony were an adult leader and two teenagers who were taken by Life Lion paramedics to Hershey Medical Center after the crash and have since recovered. Sharon Keihl, an East Hempfield Township resident, was flown to Hershey Medical Center after the crash. Autumn Kreiser, 16, of Mount Joy Township, and Emily Williams, 15, of West Donegal Township, were also taken to Hershey.

Other injured girls were taken to hospitals elsewhere in Dauphin, Montour, Northumberland and Schuylkill counties after the collision.

Though the crash was “a day of horrific memories,” Mahan told the girls who were injured that it “was just one day in the whole big story of (their) lives.”

“It will not define you forever,” he told Keihl, Kreiser and Williams, “because today defines you just as much as that day. Because today you are here, you’re alive, you are full of life, and you are making a radical difference as you tell your story of life change to other people.”

Briden, one of the paramedics who received a challenge coin, recalled that the timing of the crash in the middle of the afternoon on an otherwise clear Sunday was unusual.

“Normally when we get wrecks out there it’s either raining or snowing,” he said, “but I remember it was a fine day so we weren’t expecting a wreck out there.”

More than half a dozen other ambulances were already at the scene by the time Briden arrived. A total of three ambulances from Hershey Medical Center alone, carrying 12 Life Lion paramedics, would respond to the crash, including two who were off duty at the time.

“I’ve seen a lot of broken bones and a lot of other injuries throughout 20 years, but nothing that massive,” Briden said of his first impressions of the crash.

Emergency responders quickly set about bringing stretchers up to the bus, which had launched so far into the woods off the road that “if you drove by you wouldn’t have noticed that there was anything (in there,)” Briden said. The injured were quickly evaluated to determine whether they could walk out on their own to preserve resources for the more seriously wounded who required splints, stretchers and painkillers.

The girl Briden’s ambulance collected, a 15-year-old with a large gash on her head and an injured leg, was in “great spirits,” he said.

“She was obviously not happy about the injury and very scared, but 80% of our job probably is about talking to people, relieving their anxieties and bringing them down from a very stressful situation,” Briden said.

Wednesday’s ceremony came during EMS Week, when Penn State Health celebrates its Life Lion paramedics.

“They are the backbone of Penn State (Health’s) longstanding commitment to providing exceptional pre-hospital care in central Pennsylvania,” said Keith McMinn, director of Life Lion Services at Penn State Health.