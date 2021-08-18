A woman native to Lancaster County was shot and killed by police in Tennessee on Sunday night, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and now her family is demanding answers.

Katelyn Lee Harris, 29, was shot and killed by Sullivan County deputies after she backed a vehicle toward them in Green County, Tennessee, TBI said in a news release Monday.

The deputies spotted Harris traveling along John B. Dennis Highway in Kingsport just before 10 p.m. and attempted to pull her over, knowing she had outstanding felony warrants, TBI said. The news release does not state what warrants Harris was wanted for.

Harris refused to stop for police, instead leading them on a pursuit onto Interstate 81 and into Greene County, according to the news release.

Harris eventually ran off the roadway, at which point a passenger exited the vehicle and was arrested, TBI said. Harris’ family identified the passenger as her boyfriend.

Deputies then noticed Harris had a gun and ordered her to drop it, according to the news release. Instead, Harris placed the vehicle in reverse and accelerated toward deputies.

Three deputies then fired shots, striking Harris, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The news release does not state the name of the deputies, how many shots were fired or how many shots struck Harris.

TBI special agents are investigating the circumstances that led to the shooting at the request of 3rd District Attorney General Dan Armstrong, according to the news release. The investigation’s findings will be shared with Armstrong “for his further review and consideration.”

Harris’ family was blindsided by the news of her death, casting doubt on law enforcement’s version of events.

“Do I feel like they’re stalling? Do I feel like they’re not giving answers? Do I feel like they’re trying to hide something? Yes I do,” said Harris’ mother, Denise Temple, 48.

Temple was awoken around 3:30 a.m. Monday by two Pennsylvania State troopers who arrived at her door, telling her Harris and been killed by police in Tennessee, she said. Temple quickly began demanding answers from law enforcement, specifically as to whether Harris was holding the gun in her hand at the time she was shot – a question to which she says she still hasn’t received an answer.

But even if Harris was holding a weapon, Temple said officers went too far.

“You could have shot her in the arm or shot her in the leg and put her in the hospital,” she said. “You didn’t have to kill her.”

Harris’ family has had a difficult time accepting the news, they said, especially her four children, ages 14, 11, 9 and 6. Her father has stated he refuses to believe she’s dead until he sees her body, said her brother, Dakota McColl, 25.

Temple said the police officers who shot Harris “shattered my life, he shattered my granddaughter’s life, he shattered my grandson’s life and he shattered the lives of my other granddaughter and grandson.”

“Four kids have to live on without a mother that loved them and that they loved,” she said.

Temple continues to call Harris’ phone just to hear her daughter’s voice again on her voicemail message.

“It’s driving me nuts,” she said. “It feels like I’m pulling teeth just to get answers.”

Harris’ family said they were unsure how her boyfriend was able to safely exit the vehicle while she wound up being shot.

“She didn’t shoot at them whatsoever, but they somehow knew she had a gun?” McColl said. “The story just doesn’t add up, to be honest.”

Family members were also confused by the felony warrants TBI said were the reason police began pursuing her, saying they had understood her legal troubles were behind her. TBI has not stated what the felony warrants were for.

Harris was born in Kirkwood, later growing up in Quarryville where she attended Solanco High School and obtained a GED in either 2009 or 2010. She was an excellent student who was interested in art and music and had a helping heart, her family said, frequently stopping to lend her mechanical knowledge to drivers stuck alongside the road.

“She had a heart of gold,” Temple said. “She would have done anything for anybody. She would have given the shirt off of her back.”

But the fun-loving Harris was also “pulled down the wrong path in life,” McColl said.

“Growing up we didn’t like cops,” he said. “We were afraid of them. We just didn’t enjoy their presence.”

“But we’re not cop killers,” McColl added.

Harris had previous run-ins with police, most recently being sentenced to three to 23 months of confinement and a year of probation after pleading guilty to a felony drug charge in Chester County in 2019, court records show. But her family believed those incidents to be a thing of the past, describing Harris, who had been living in Tennessee for at least three years, as a loving and caring mother who had most recently visited family in Lancaster County just days before her death.

“She had just bought the kids new school clothes and new school shoes,” said her sister MaryJo Bullock, 22. “Everyone thought that she was doing better.”

Harris’ two youngest children will remain in the custody of her ex-husband, while her two older children are with Temple, Bullock said.

Temple expressed dismay that her efforts to teach Harris’ children to respect law enforcement may be permanently undone after Sunday’s events.

“Needless to say, to the cop who ended up shooting my kid, you just ruined that,” she said. “You shot their mom.”

Harris’ remains will be returned to Pennsylvania in the coming days, Bullock said. Funeral services will likely be held sometime next week.

“Despite the headlines that everyone is seeing, she was not this crazy, out of her mind criminal,” Bullock said. "She was my sister. She was somebody’s mother. She was somebody’s daughter. She was a human, and these police officers got to decide whose life was more valuable.”