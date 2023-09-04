Fae Skuya, Rich Wilson and Mike Heisey served their country in the armed services. But they didn’t want to stop serving just because they had put away their uniforms.

The three Lancaster County residents are putting their experiences to work with fellow veterans who’ve found themselves in legal trouble. They’re doing so as mentors in Lancaster County’s veterans court, an alternative sentencing program that gives veterans the opportunity to get their lives back on track. Alcohol or drug abuse often plays a role in their legal troubles.

Each veterans court participant is paired with a mentor, someone the participant can talk with and seek guidance from outside the program’s formal setting.

Mentors must be veterans. And the veterans court program needs more of them.

Ideally, mentors should work with just one mentee, but having two or even three is not uncommon. The program has 16 mentors and could use about five more, said Stephen Shaw, who in December will step down as mentor coordinator, a role he’s held for the past eight years.

“It’s a worthwhile program and you see the results of your work,” said Shaw, 80, of East Lampeter Township.

Shaw will continue with the program, serving as an ambassador of sorts. In that position, he’ll coordinate with organizations that want to work with veterans.

Wilson, 73, of West Earl Township, will take over Shaw’s position.

An Air Force veteran who served in Vietnam providing ground support, Wilson’s been a mentor since 2021. He first heard of the program while living in Wisconsin from a judge friend there. When Wilson moved back to Lancaster County after retiring from Case New Holland, he learned there was a veterans court here and decided it would be a good place to volunteer.

Many vets need support, Wilson said. Most participants had combat deployment in places such as Iraq and Afghanistan, Wilson said. “There’s a lot of trauma.”

Skuya, 51, a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel, said she decided to become a mentor as a way “to give back and help fellow brothers and sisters in arms. I felt like I had something to offer.”

The West Hempfield Township mother of three moved to Lancaster in 2018 with her husband. Neither are from the area, so the program has also been a great way to meet other veterans, she said.

Skuya, who started as a mentor in February 2021, is one of three female mentors; she says she’s found her experience to be rewarding.

“Just watching them be restored. Families restored. Relationships restored. And you can just see physical differences in their demeanor as they go through the program… that's what makes the time worth it for sure,” she said.

Program details

Depending on their case, a veteran who completes the program can have their record expunged, have more serious charges dropped, and get a reduced sentence — possibly avoiding incarceration altogether.

Participants must meet requirements as they move through the program’s phases, such as staying off alcohol and drugs, getting a job, and showing up for regular check-ins with court employees.

Lancaster County Judge Jeffery Wright has been in charge of the program since it was created in January 2012. Ninety-two people have graduated; two more people are scheduled to graduate Sept. 14 at the county courthouse.

As they move through the program’s four phases, participants begin by coming to court weekly and having regular interactions with their probation officer, treatment provider and others on the veterans court team.

As participants progress, their obligations become less stringent, but violating program rules — using drugs or alcohol, missing appointments, for example — comes with sanctions.

“Judge Wright will tell you, it’ll be much easier for you to do your time in prison,” Skuya said.

Accountability

Early in Thursday’s courtroom session, Judge Wright called one man to the lectern in the center of the courtroom. A dozen of his fellow veterans court participants watched quietly from the jury box, while some others who are in the program’s final phase sat in the public area alongside mentors and others.

Did he, Wright asked the man, have someone in his house in violation of a court order that Wright had issued.

The man, a relatively new participant, admitted he had.

Wright acknowledged the man had been making strides, but said, “When I issue an order of the court, I assume it will be followed.”

And with that, he ordered deputies to handcuff and remove the man from the courtroom.

After the man was led away, his mentor, Mike Heisey, raised his hand and asked to speak. He told Wright that the man had told him about the situation and that it had been resolved: the person was out of his house.

Wright then continued with the day’s business, checking in with other participants, asking them about their families, their projects, encouraging them and occasionally — and good naturedly — demanding push ups for transgressions such as chewing gum, a failed test and, for one man, enrolling at a Penn State branch campus (Wright got his law degree from the University of Pittsburgh).

At the end of the session, Wright asked deputies to bring back the man he’d sent out in handcuffs earlier. He then told the man he appreciated his honesty about the situation and complimented him on his performance so far in the program. As punishment, Wright ordered him to start the veterans court program from the beginning.

After the session ended, Heisey, 74, of Millersville, said what happened demonstrates that the program works.

“I know that it's a fair system. And I knew he'd get a second chance, and that he would follow orders.The judge’s main requirement, number one requirement, is that you’re truthful. And I know that he would be truthful,” said Heisey.

Heisey, a retired machinist and lay minister, said he gets “tremendous satisfaction in seeing someone who is heading for a crash in life” turn their life around.

“Because it's a treatment court and if someone's addicted to drugs or alcohol, the entire court is here to enable them to get out of that addiction,” he said. “And when they do, it's amazing to see that person totally changed from who they were when they came in.”