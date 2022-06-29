Bernice McKenzie found her son, Tyreese Smith, going through her closets one day after elementary school. He was looking for a backpack.

McKenzie, who pointed out the backpacks in her closet, thought he might have ripped his own or left it somewhere.

But Smith was on a mission that defined who he was.

“My friend doesn’t have one, and he really, really needs one, so I think I should take it to school,” the Conestoga Valley High School student told her.

McKenzie, speaking just a few days after losing her son in a fatal East Lampeter Township crash, kept returning to one word describing her son: selfless.

“He would’ve given you the shirt off his back, literally,” she said.

He’d give anything and everything he had to friends, but in the days following his death, police aren’t giving McKenzie any details as their investigation continues, she said Wednesday. Smith, 16, was one of two Conestoga Valley High School students who died over the weekend, according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.

“All I know is my baby went to work, and he never came home – that’s all,” said McKenzie, who was struggling to get words out through her sobs.

Smith, and his best friend, Tyler Zook – both football players – died in two separate but connected incidents, early Saturday morning. According to the 2021-22 Lancaster-Lebanon football rosters, Zook has just finished his junior year and Smith finished his sophomore year.

East Lampeter Township Police confirmed Tuesday that one 16-year-old boy was killed in a car crash in the 500 block of Willow Road early Saturday. As officers were on the scene of that crash, which was called in at 12:13 a.m., a call came in at 1:54 a.m. for officers to respond to an incident at a home just over a mile away, where a 17-year-old boy was found dead. That boy was Zook, according to the Coroner’s Office. The Coroner’s Office also identified Smith as the 16-year-old who died of mechanical asphyxia due to multiple traumatic injuries in the crash. His death was ruled accidental.

McKenzie said her son would have left to go to work at the Sonic Drive-In on East Lincoln Highway around 6 p.m. that night and likely would have clocked out after 11 p.m., after working until the restaurant closes. She hadn’t seen him before he left, she said, because she had been working herself since early that morning.

An employee at the Sonic on East Lincoln Highway, who declined to be identified, confirmed Smith worked there and left at 11:30 p.m. Friday. The manager said Smith usually got a ride to work, but didn't know how Smith got to work Friday. McKenzie wasn’t sure how Smith got to work that day, either.

Zook also worked at the Sonic on East Lincoln Highway, as a cook, according to his obituary published today in LNP | LancasterOnline. Efforts to reach Zook’s family members for comment have been unsuccessful.

East Lampeter Police spokesman Lt. Rob Eachus said it’s a “possibility” that Zook was in the car at the time of the crash, but couldn’t confirm, citing the ongoing investigation. However, an 18-year-old girl from Ronks was taken from the scene of the crash to a local hospital with injuries, police said. McKenzie didn’t know who the girl was and said the 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe that had rolled over in the fields off of Willow Road didn’t belong to her son.

“He would not have been driving,” McKenzie said of her son. “He didn’t even have a permit.”

He’d been practicing for the test necessary to receive a learner’s permit for a driver’s license, McKenzie said, noting that on Friday he kept texting her asking when she’d take him to take the test. He’d been saving for a car – it didn’t matter to him what kind.

“He said, ‘Mom, it doesn’t matter, as long as it drives,’ ” McKenzie said. “He didn’t care about keeping up with the next person or whatever; he just wore jeans with holes in them from a yard sale because that’s what I could afford.”

Holes in his jeans or not, McKenzie said Smith was happy all the time. She describes him as charismatic, funny and, always, selfless.

“He was just genuinely an all-around good kid,” McKenzie said. “It didn’t matter what he was going through. His main priority was making sure everybody else was OK.”

Zook and Smith, an inseparable pair

There was rarely a time Smith was alone.

“He was just a people person,” McKenzie said. “He just loved being with people, and there was just something about his personality that drew people to him.”

One of those people was Zook. In fact, Zook was around Smith so often, he’d come to know McKenzie as a second mother. He even called her “mama.”

The two had been friends for nearly a decade; they met in the early years of playing football together. Zook’s favorite place to be was on the football field, from when he was 6 years old. He loved spending time with his teammates, on and off the field, and enjoyed hunting, the beach, music, PlayStation and his 1993 Chevy S-10 pickup truck, his obituary notes.

“Normally, you never saw one without the other,” McKenzie said.

Those who were around the pair were often witnesses to what McKenzie would call a “comedy show.”

“They were really funny,” she said. “They were always goofing around and having fun.”

Both of their families have opted to direct donations in memory of the two former Conestoga Valley Football players either to the school or the Conestoga Valley Football Booster Club.

In lieu of flowers at Zook’s funeral, his family asks for contributions to the Conestoga Valley Football Booster Club, according to his obituary. McKenzie asks for contributions to be directed to the Tyreese Smith Scholarship Fund through the Conestoga Valley School District.

‘It became his life’

Football, she said, had been one of Smith’s biggest passions.

Smith started playing football with the Manheim Township Youth Football Program nearly a decade ago, but was told he couldn’t practice because he was “too big,” McKenzie said. The Conestoga Valley football program invited him to play there, instead.

Initially, he blocked with one hand and refrained from tackling other players because he didn’t want to hurt anyone, McKenzie said.

“The more he just grew into it, it became his passion; it became his life,” McKenzie said.

Last year, when he didn’t meet Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association eligibility rules to compete, he still showed up to every practice and game.

“He gave 110% to make sure the boys were able to run their play,” McKenzie said. “It didn’t matter to him that he couldn’t play, he just loved the game, and he loved his teammates and the coaches. They were his family, too.”

McKenzie did everything she could, too, to keep him in the district and playing football. When the two were homeless for a brief period, she signed a paper giving legal guardianship to a friend of the family, Kyle Gannt. Gannt coached Smith when he was younger.

Smith was just in the beginning stages of picking a college, McKenzie said. He was a huge Penn State fan and would have loved to join their team.

She and her eldest son, John, are left processing the fact that Smith will never get a chance to try out for the Penn State football team.

McKenzie wasn’t allowed to go to the scene of the crash on the night of the incident. She hadn’t even seen her son, to cement the reality of the situation until Tuesday, she said.

The only way she has felt close with him the past few days was by visiting a memorial set up at the site of the crash along Willow Road.

“I have my moments where all I can do is laugh about something that he might have said or done, and there are moments I can’t even speak,” McKenzie said. “It’s up and down and up and down. I thought that each day it would get easier. Actually, it just gets a little bit harder.”