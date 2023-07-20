Steven Leever, Octorara Area School District’s new superintendent, hopes to stay in his new role for “quite some time.”

In fact, to make a lasting impact, Leever believes a superintendent should plan to stay in a district at least five years.

Leever’s predecessor, Michele Orner, served the district five years before leaving for a position as director of education services at Lincoln Intermediate Unit 12 in New Oxford, Adams County.

Leever joins six of Lancaster County's 16 public school superintendents who have less than five years as superintendent at their current district, and he is one of four new superintendents overseeing Lancaster County students this year.

Octorara Area is in Chester County but serves families from Christiana and Sadsbury Township in Lancaster County.

LNP | LancasterOnline talked with Leever recently to discuss superintendent turnover, staffing shortages and his goals for Octorara. The responses have been edited for length and clarity.

About Steven Leever Age: 57 Hometown: Los Angeles, California Resides: On a legacy farm in Caernarvon Township (eastern Lancaster County). Has lived in Lancaster County since 1995. Family: Married to Rozanna Leever, has four adult children living on their own Education: Master’s degree in educational leadership and Doctorate in Education in educational administration from Immaculata University in Chester County; undergraduate degree in history from Crown College in Minnesota. Experience: Assistant superintendent, Kutztown Area School District in Berks County; 10 years as high school principal at the American School of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates; middle school principal at the American School of Doha in Qatar; middle and high school principal in Wilson School District schools in Berks County; 15 years experience as a social studies teacher. Appointed as superintendent: April 17 First day on the job: July 1

Why Octorara?

Octorara has a really unique program. We have a CTE – career and technical education program – that most districts don't have. Most districts go to career centers in Berks County, Lancaster County, Chester County, to have their kids get career and technical education. We have 11 programs here and it is the solution that most districts are looking for because we're trying to get more kids into the workforce. It's not just college readiness that people are concerned about. Every district is struggling to get more kids into career and technical education and we actually have it on our campus…

How do you plan to counteract staffing shortages?

It's what all districts need to do, because we need to rethink the strategies that we're using for hiring. It used to be as simple as you post a position, you take the 200 elementary candidates that you have, and you pick the one that suits you. It's not that way anymore. You don't get 200 candidates…

We have to really rethink our strategies around, how are we encouraging kids to go into education? And then how do we keep people who are in the field and then how do we draw in people from industry who really would be successful but hadn't chosen that as a career path?

What do you think of the climate in Octorara and how is that impacting teachers?

Yeah, there's this broader question of what's happening in the culture. I think it's one of the downsides of social media. I think social media invites dialogue in society that maybe wasn't here 20 years ago. People struggle with that.

I just met with our association or our teachers union representatives, and we were just talking about teacher retention and recruitment … and one of the things that is true here is when people come to visit, and when people come to work with our teachers, they are amazed at how happy people are. It's a faculty that's very much focused on students…

How you treat students is really a key factor in how those students participate in the school setting and function in a school setting. We really would like to have a nurturing environment that values kids for who they are…

Is the number of resignations and departures at Octorara much different from other nearby districts and why do you think that is?

We've had a combination of retirements mostly. We're in a phase where we have an older faculty, so we have seen a number of retirements, and I would say this is on the high end of hiring for us… I don't really know what else would be contributing to that. But we have had a number of retirements and I know that there are a number that are still coming, because that's what happens. When I was at Kutztown, we had something similar. … You have one set of issues when your faculty is too young. You have another set of issues when they're really old and seasoned and you're trying to balance that out when people come in.

How long do you plan to stay at Octorara?

Most superintendents are brought in on four- or five-year contracts. I don't know what the state statistics are. The most recent really bad one I had heard was 2.7 years. That's how long a superintendent is in place. My intention is to continue to work with kids as long as I enjoy working with kids. And I enjoy working with kids and I enjoy working with teachers.

I also believe that you can't have any real impact in less than five years. The work that I do with our team is going to have the greatest amount of impact in years three to probably eight to 10. So, if you really want to see lasting change in a district, you have to commit and you have to be willing to see through the initiatives that you put in place and the improvement processes that you're building with your faculty. So, I hope to be here for quite some time.

As legislators look to rework the state funding system, what changes do you think Octorara could benefit from?

I would hope that when they're considering these reforms that they will consider funding for early childhood education, some reform in charter schools, and finding a better way to distribute money that comes from the state where it's needed.

How do you think the current state budget impasse might impact Octora?

It is unfortunate when funding for the education of our students is impacted by partisan battles over larger budgetary discussions and is held up from reaching our classrooms. Schools across Pennsylvania will all be in session by the 1st of September and there are many districts that are in dire need of the funding they receive from the state government. At a minimum, legislators should release school funds at 2022-2023 levels until their differences are settled on additional funding.

What are your goals for your tenure as superintendent?

The first goal would be continuous improvement and what can we do to better serve our kids and better serve our community.

The second thing is – it sounds sort of cliche – but we really need to focus on the achievement of our kids and helping them to understand what their futures can look like and how they can maximize their own success in the future.