A Lancaster city man robbed the same Manheim Township Subway restaurant twice, claiming both times that he had a gun and would shoot employees if they didn’t hand him cash, according to Manheim Township police.

John Tae James Jr., 23, stole a combined $598.33 in robberies he committed at the restaurant at 796 New Holland Avenue on Nov. 18 and again on Jan. 2, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

James first entered the restaurant wearing black clothes and a ski mask at 5:53 p.m. on Nov. 18, handing plastic bags and a note to two employees that warned them to be quiet and put money from the register and safe in the bags or else he would shoot them. James kept his hand in his pocket throughout the robbery, making it appear that he had a handgun, police said.

The employees were unable to enter the safe, but handed James a bag filled with $387 in cash from the register. James then fled the store on foot, being seen on surveillance footage running down the street before entering a Ford Escape and driving away.

Investigators would later use the surveillance footage to trace the Escape’s license plate back to James.

A nearly identical robbery occurred at the same Subway on Jan. 2, when James again entered the restaurant at 12:53 p.m., this time wearing a mask. James told the cashier he had a gun and provided her with a grocery bag, ordering her to fill it with money from the register and telling her “you don’t want to get shot over it,” police said.

James again kept his hand in his pocket throughout the robbery, making it appear that he had a gun, though a weapon was never displayed.

The affidavit did not state if James actually carried a firearm with him during either robbery.

James fled the store after being handed a bag with $211.33, later being seen by witnesses and surveillance video running down the sidewalk along the same route as the November robbery, linking him to both incidents.

Investigators also found pictures of James wearing the same clothes worn during the robberies on social media.

Police arrested James Wednesday on two felony counts of robbery.

An attorney was not listed for James in court documents.

Judge Tony Russell set James’ bail at $300,000. He is currently in Lancaster County Prison after being unable to post that amount, court records show.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Judge David Miller on Feb. 2.

James has previously pleaded guilty to at least a dozen different offenses in Lancaster County since 2017, most recently being sentenced to five to 23 months of confinement and three years of probation after pleading guilty to charges of felony robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and criminal use of a communication facility, according to court records.