When Jim Stover graduated high school in 1963, he picked up his grandfather's business, operating Stover's News Agency in Columbia.

In the past 57 or so years he's managed the store, he can recall one small break-in years ago. But nothing like what he woke up to on Friday.

The burglar alarm went off around 2 a.m., Stover recalled, and when he arrived at his store, he found that the biggest window in the front was smashed and whoever did it stole several hundred dollars in cash and his gun, a .38-special.

"We had a small break-in years ago," Stover said. "But never had anything like this before. It's a shame. It's just a shame."

The window was broken with two bricks thrown through it, Stover's said in a Facebook post, asking for any information.

Stover's News Agency on North Third Street has been a staple in the community for more than 100 years, selling patrons lottery tickets, newspapers, drinks, snacks and tobacco products, "which are bad for you, you know," Stover said.

It moved to the North Third Street location in the 1920s, Stover said.

"It's just sad," he repeated, estimating that the burglary cost him at least $1,500.

"It's just horrible. It has me crazy," Stover said. "You can't keep treating people like this."

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Stover had trouble wrapping his mind around the vandalism and the reasoning why.

"It's a damn shame," he said.

Anyone with any information should contact Columbia police at 717-684-7735.

For more Lancaster County news: