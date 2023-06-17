'You can succeed': Lancaster County student to graduate from second Keystone ChalleNGe Academy class

When Emily Swarr first stepped foot in Fort Indiantown Gap National Guard Training Center to visit the Keystone ChalleNGe Academy, she swore she would never attend the residential, military-style academic program.

“I was like absolutely not - I will not come here,” Swarr said of the new school in Lebanon County. “You won’t catch me dead here.”

But Saturday, Swarr will graduate from the program and plans to attend college in the coming year.

The Keystone ChalleNGe Academy (the capitalized NG stands for National Guard) is a tuition-free 22-week residential program for students ages 16 to 18 who are struggling academically or socially who are interested in catching up on high school credits or working toward a GED diploma. Swarr is part of its second class since its start in July 2022 and will be one of only three Lancaster County graduates.

Swarr, who turned 19 May 25, is from Brecknock Township in Lancaster County and was attending the Cyber Pathways School founded by her mother, Wanda Swarr, until she joined the academy in January.

Emily began struggling to find motivation in school and had even considered dropping out – something that was out of character for her – after someone close to her died unexpectedly.

The loss had a sort of domino effect on her life, beginning with difficulties in school and ultimately leading her to join the academy.

Wanda said the program provided a necessary separation for her and her daughter.

“It's the classic teenage and parent butting heads, and she needed to hear from somebody else,” Wanda said. “I believe firmly that all children, teenagers especially, need multiple people speaking into their lives, and so Emily is fortunate that she had a group of people who were willing to do that for her.”

Students must voluntarily join the academy with their parent’s or guardian’s approval. The academy doesn’t accept those who have been convicted of a felony offense or who are using (or unwilling to stop using) alcohol, tobacco and other illicit substances.

“They volunteer to come here, they have to show us a desire that they want to work to regain their academic credits, or work toward their GED and follow our structure,” academy Director Steve Grossman said.

‘The right time’

Emily will graduate Saturday in the Keystone Challenge Academy’s second class.

“I admire what they do there because they bring in so many different people, they get the exposure to the kids,” Wanda said. “They set the bar high… So it's exposure, it's getting the kids to see what else is out there. And then the other thing that Keystone does is they take that and they break it down into steps for these kids so that it's not so overwhelming and they help them through the steps.”

And while the academy gives students a certificate of completion, students return to their home school for graduation to receive their diploma there. Emily received hers from Pathways May 21.

“I’m very proud of her for sticking it out,” Wanda said. “It’s a challenge.”

Emily will also be one of only two women to graduate from the second class of 21 cadets Saturday.

While females are welcome and even encouraged to attend, males have made up the majority of the academy’s applicants so far, Grossman said.

Students from all over Pennsylvania are welcome to apply for the program.

Grossman said the program receives 75% of its $6.1 million annual operating cost from the Department of Defense through the National Guard Bureau and 25% from the state of Pennsylvania.

The Fort Indiantown Gap location is the first Keystone Challenge Academy in Pennsylvania and joins a network of 39 programs in 30 states and territories under the National Guard Youth Challenge umbrella first founded in 1993.

“It was just the right time,” Grossman said. “We got to that point where we had the support and it was just better accepted and it was the right timing for Pennsylvania.”

Grossman was previously a superintendent of a charter school in Ohio and to an urban school district west of Cleveland. He was recruited for the director role based on his experience not only in education but serving 23 years through the ROTC then the Pennsylvania Army National Guard.

He was astonished that he’d never heard of the program, even though he had begun teaching in 1989, merely four years before the national academy was established.

“I believe in the mission,” Grossman said, noting that he could name about a dozen students he’d taught that would’ve benefited from this program. “I knew it was a big upheaval and we would have to move from Cleveland out near Harrisburg… but I just had to do it.”

Planning for the academy at Fort Indiantown Gap started in 2019, before Grosman was hired as the director. But, the first class – initially expected to start in January 2022 – was postponed until July 2022 because COVID-19 supply chain issues delayed construction of classrooms and barracks.

The first class of 18 students graduated in December 2022. The program can accommodate up to 130 and Grossman’s goal is to eventually graduate a class of 100 or more. Currently, Grossman is processing more than 70 applicants for the next class starting this summer.

How to apply Applications to the Keystone ChalleNGe Academy are accepted on a rolling basis. Apply at https://lanc.news/ApplyKSCA. And find out more about the program at https://lanc.news/KSCAInfo.

Curriculum for the program is primarily online and teachers spend most of their time with students doing individual-level tutoring. That one-on-one focus between teachers and students is both a benefit to the student and part of what attracts teachers to the job, said Lead Educator Shana Montgomery. Montgomery, from Manheim Township, like other academy teachers, is hired through the Capital Area Intermediate Unit.

Throughout the 22-week program, which starts with a two-week acclimation period, students don’t have their cellphone and have minimum contact with their friends and family. Students are allowed one phone call a week and they can occasionally write letters home.

“Our kids are now removed from all those temptations to, you know, sit in front of a device, and to be caught up in that,” Montgomery said. “It forces them, I think, a lot of times to interact, and develop those interpersonal skills that they might not get as much of at home.”

For Emily, removing herself from her hometown and home environment was exactly what she needed to succeed.

“What helped me was being removed from my situation and the things that were not helping me around me,” Emily said. “You’re just completely removed from society to focus on what you need to get done.”

Emily only needed to complete a few more credits to earn her high school diploma but she knew it would have been impossible to do with all the distractions of her life in Lancaster. At the academy she not only had time to complete those credits, but she applied to and was accepted to begin studying at Central Penn College in Dauphin County in January 2024.

She hopes to become a phlebotomy technician and eventually pursue her dream job of being a drug and alcohol rehabilitation coach. Phlebotomy technicians collect blood from patients and prepare the samples for testing.

“The cadre and counseling staff and everyone here genuinely cares, like they’re genuinely trying to help you,” Emily said. “They’ve opened some more windows for me to look at.”

Staff in the program are called cadre, which in military terms means the commissioned and noncommissioned officers of a military unit responsible for training the rest of the unit. Once they complete the two-week acclimation period, students are called cadets. Throughout the program they rise up through the ranks.

Learning to lead is built into the program, too, as students at the top of their class are tasked with directing their platoon, or group.

How to become a volunteer mentor The Keystone ChalleNGe Academy is looking for volunteer mentors to meet with graduated cadets on a routine basis during their 12-month post-residency phase. All mentors must pass state and federal level background checks. Find out more at https://lanc.news/KSCAMentor.

After the program is complete, graduates are assigned a mentor who is at least 21 years old and not a member of their family as part of the yearlong post-residential phase. These mentors will aid in the transition from a structured environment to self-management.

“I can just text them or call them and be like ‘I’m not sure about this’ and they can put it in a different perspective to me because they’ve seen me through the whole program and they know what to expect,” Emily said.

‘The chance to discover’

Thanks to the mentors and lessons learned throughout the 22-week program, Grossman said other National Guard Youth Challenge academies nationally reported between 75% and 80% of students who graduate are roughly 85% more successful in the first three to five years post-graduation than their peers of similar backgrounds.

“We're able to take our kids away from any influence that they have at their home or in their home school district,” Grossman said. “They come here, they stay here and they finally have the chance to discover who they are, what they believe in, and what type of a person they want to be.”

Joining the military is not a requirement of the program, but after following a military-style regiment and testing for the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery (a test mandated before enlistment), they’re more prepared to join after graduation if they choose. And they just might be inspired by a cadre or staff member – roughly half of the 20 to 30 staff members have a military background, according to Grossman.

“The only military requirement tied to the program is that cadets leave being qualified to join the military,” Grossman said.

So, in addition to completing classes taught by teachers hired through the Capital Area Intermediate Unit, cadets participate in a physical training component in which they do exercises like jumping jacks, high knees and running laps around the academy campus.

They’re responsible for doing their own laundry, making their beds and other chores. In the evenings, students can join various clubs – such as gardening or military clubs – offered by the academy and complete any homework from the day.

On the weekends, students are often bused to nearby communities to complete their required volunteer hours.

Up at 6 a.m., in bed by 10 p.m.

There is very little free time.

“We have a military academy style that brings structure, guidance, regiment, predictability, stability and accountability,” Grossman said.

Together, they work to build their skills in each of eight components: academic excellence, service to community, physical training, health and hygiene, job skills, leadership and fellowship, citizenship, and life coping skills.

“Having other people speak into her life and having the structure and the discipline being given the chance to see that she (her daughter, Emily) can be disciplined, she can be structured and she can be successful with that was key,” Wanda said.

But, the tight regiment isn’t for everyone. Pennsylvania’s program mirrored others in its first year in terms of retention. The first graduating class of 18 was whittled down from 30 who were invited and 25 who showed up.

Seven cadets had to leave the program for various reasons such as drug use and violation of the program’s no tolerance policy for hitting or touching staff and fellow cadets.

“We don't have the luxury of sending a kid home for three days on a suspension,” Grossman said. ”So we have to make a determination. We try to work with all of our kids. We try to keep them here. But at the end of the day, we're a volunteer program.”

When cadets are struggling, they have the option to work onsite with mental health counselors and develop a behavioral plan but the program itself is not a therapy-driven program or mental health center, Grossman said.

And while some kids may decide the military academy-style program just isn’t for them, Emily – despite her initial aversion – would now recommend it to others

“There are resources here and people here that can and will help you,” Emily said. “You just need to let them and it helps you gain some self confidence that you can succeed and you can do things.”

“Give us a chance,” Grossman said. “What have you got to lose?”