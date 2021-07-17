The YMCA’s future in Lancaster County appears more secure after a brush with bankruptcy last year.

The boards of the Lancaster Family YMCA and YMCA of York and York County recently approved a merger, and expect the two organizations to officially become the “YMCA of the Roses” by December, according to One United Lancaster.

It was less than 18 months ago when the YMCA of Greater Brandywine in Chester County pulled out of a merger with the Lancaster Y shortly after Gov. Tom Wolf announced the state’s pandemic shutdown order in March 2020.

In June 2020, Lancaster Y board members made a public ask for donations in order to prevent a permanent closure of the organization.

It was weighed down by $6 million of debt stemming from among other things the construction of its City Center branch in Lancaster city and its Lampeter-Strasburg location in West Lampeter Township.

Before the pending merger with York, the Lancaster Family Y was able to cut down its debt by selling the land that hosts Camp Shand every year in Cornwall to Lebanon County.

Lancaster County children still have full access to the camp, according to One United Lancaster.

The two Y branches in Lancaster County and the five in York County will retain their names.

A call to the administration at the YMCA of York and York County was not returned Friday.

Larry Richardson has led the YMCAs in both counties since September, when they signed off on a management agreement.

“The expectation is to fully explore an extension of that management agreement — hopefully through 2021,” Lancaster Family YMCA board president Steve Kirchner said in September. “A merger is a possibility.”