A York County woman who used money she obtained through various illegal ways − including taking nearly $80,000 from a Lancaster County woman − to purchase a house has reached a plea agreement with federal prosecutors, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Melinda Bixler, 49, of York, was charged on March 4 with one count of engaging in monetary transactions in property derived from unlawful activity. Court documents indicate she is set to plead guilty on March 28 in U.S. District Court in Harrisburg.

Bixler purchased the home in York for $685,000 using the Lancaster County woman's money and other money she got illegally, according to the U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus.

Bixler obtained a mortgage loan for the home by giving "multiple false statements" to York Traditions Bank, including a forged letter from owners of a business property Bixler previously bought. The letter, according to the U.S. attorney, stated she no longer owed money to prior owners; in fact, she was still making monthly payments on it, the prosecutor said.

Bixler also obtained a gift letter from her son that stated he was giving her $350,000 from his personal fund, according to the U.S. attorney. Officials allege Bixler funneled the money to her son using transactions that disguised the true sources of the money.

"One source of these funds was $78,000 that Bixler took from the bank account of ... a 94-year-old woman residing at a nursing home in Lancaster County," according to the release. Bixler was the woman's power of attorney and had access to her bank account.

As part of the plea agreement, Bixler agreed to forfeit nearly $150,000 in restitution.

York Daily Record reports Bixler started Elder Healthcare Solutions LLC in 2010 and a nonprofit organization Adult Care Advocates LLC. The businesses worked to clean out homes for people who moved into nursing homes or assisted living facilities, as well as manage their finances.

A bequest left Adult Care Advocates with $813,000 in 2017 – Bixler then purchased a home in West Manchester Township, York County, which contained officers for both businesses, according to the report. She agreed to pay the former owners monthly for 10 years after making an initial down payment.

Bixler started the process of obtaining a mortgage on a home in Spring Garden Township, York County, in 2018, which is when prosecutors say Bixler made the false claims about where the money came from.

In York County, Bixler is charged with three counts of corrupt organizations and other offenses. She is currently free on $200,000 bail. Kyle King, a spokesperson for the York County District Attorney’s Office, told YDR that prosecutors intend to dismiss the state charges once the federal charges have been settled.