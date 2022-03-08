A York County woman used money she obtained through various illegal ways − including taking nearly $80,000 from a Lancaster County woman − to purchase a house, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Melinda Bixler, 49, of York, was charged on March 4 with one count of engaging in monetary transactions in property derived from unlawful activity.

Bixler purchased the home in York for $685,000 using that and other money she got illegally, according to the U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus.

Bixler obtained a mortgage loan for the home by giving "multiple false statements" to York Traditions Bank, including a forged letter from owners of a business property Bixler previously bought. The letter, according to the U.S. attorney, stated she no longer owed money to prior owners; in fact, she was still making monthly payments on it, the prosecutor said.

Bixler also obtained a gift letter from her son that stated he was giving her $350,000 from his personal fund, according to the U.S. attorney. Officials allege Bixler funneled the money to her son using transactions that disguised the true sources of the money.

"One source of these funds was $78,000 that Bixler took from the bank account of ... a 94-year-old woman residing at a nursing home in Lancaster County," according to the release. Bixler was the woman's power of attorney and had access to her bank account.

The case was investigated by Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation, Federal Bureau of Investigation, York County District Attorney’s Office, York County Area Agency on Aging, and the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, Protective Service Office.