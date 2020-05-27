The 2020 York State Fair has been canceled for the first time in over 100 years due to COVID-19, a news release said Wednesday.

The fair was last canceled in 1918 due to the Spanish flu pandemic, according to the release.

The fair’s board decided to cancel the annual event after a meeting Tuesday.

Reasons for canceling the fair included: Gov. Tom Wolf's statement that a “packed grandstand” would cause issue; 4-H has delayed its programming until late summer; and other major fairs have also canceled, Bryan Blair, CEO of the York State Fair and York Expo Center, said.

Additionally, “We also do not know when York County will move into the green phase of the recovery,” Blair said.

Blair also noted the numerous accommodations that would have to be made to ensure the safety of guests.

“It just became very apparent that we were not going to have the ability to make those accommodations on short notice,” Blair said.

The fair’s board is working to negotiate terms with entertainers for the 2021 York State Fair, the release said, and further details will be announced at a later date.