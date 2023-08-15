Residents who live or work within 10 miles of the Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station -- located in York County’s Peach Bottom Township, across the Susquehanna River from several southern Lancaster County municipalities -- can pick up free potassium iodide tables on Thursday.

Peach Bottom is among Pennsylvania’s four active nuclear facilities, and the state health department hosts an event each summer to provide access to the potassium iodide tablets that plant neighbors could be instructed to take if an emergency occurs.

The tablets protect the thyroid from harmful radiation.

The tablets will be available from 2 to 7 p.m. at: East Drumore Township Municipal Building, 925 Robert Fulton Highway, East Drumore Township; and Peach Bottom Recreation Center, 5 Pendyrus St., Peach Bottom Township, York County.

Residents can pick up tablets for family members or others who cannot obtain the tablets on their own. School districts or employers located within 10 miles of an active nuclear facility can obtain tablets from the state health department.

Those who cannot collect the tablets on Thursday and who don’t receive them through a school or employer can call the state health department at 1-877-PA-HEALTH or visit a county or municipal health department or state health center to obtain tablets.

Anyone not allergic to potassium iodide can take the tablets, including women who are pregnant or breastfeeding, children, infants and those who take thyroid medication.

Pennsylvania’s other active nuclear facilities are Beaver Valley Power Station, Limerick Generating Station and Susquehanna Steam Electric Station.