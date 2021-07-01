The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office on Thursday filed numerous charges against a York man it says nearly struck a Manheim Township police officer with his vehicle Saturday, June 26.

Corry Maurice Brooks, 32, is charged with aggravated assault, flight to avoid apprehension, recklessly endangering another person, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, institutional vandalism and accidents involving damage to property.

Those charges stem from the June 26 incident in Lancaster Township in which an officer fired multiple shots at Brooks after he nearly struck an officer on two occasions and rammed a police cruiser. Brooks fled the scene, then crashed a short distance away and fled the scene on foot, according to the district attorney’s office.

It is unknown whether Brooks was injured at the scene. Brooks, who has additional felony warrants for previous incidents, is still a wanted man.

Anyone with information as to Brooks’ whereabouts is urged to contact Manheim Township police at 717-569-6401 or submit a tip anonymously through the Lancaster County CrimeWatch website.