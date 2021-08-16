A York man who police said nearly hit an officer with a car while attempting to escape authorities has been arrested in South Carolina, according to Manheim Township police.

Corry Maurice Brooks, 32, was arrested by Horry County police on Sunday, Manheim Township police said in a news release. Brooks was taken to a holding facility to await extradition back to Pennsylvania on numerous charges, including aggravated assault, flight to avoid apprehension and institutional vandalism of an educational facility.

Brooks nearly struck the and rammed a police cruiser in his attempt to flee a parking lot in the 300 block of Waterford Court in Lancaster Township around 8:32 p.m. on June 25, according to police.

Brooks, who was already wanted at the time on existing warrants and was the suspect of a report of an unauthorized use of vehicle, ignored officers’ commands to show his hands or exit the car after they blocked him in, the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office said last week. Instead, he placed the car into reverse, taking an officer backward and striking a police car. Brooks then drove around a second police vehicle before striking a metal fence, reversing into a tree and accelerating away.

An unnamed nearby officer fired eight shots toward Brooks as he drove away, the district attorney’s office said. All eight shots struck the car, though none were believed to have penetrated the vehicle or struck Brooks.

Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams determined last week that the officer was justified in his use of force. Dashcam footage from a police cruiser was used to corroborate the officer’s version of events.

Brooks later crashed less than a mile away and then fled the scene on foot, police said.

Court documents do not yet list a preliminary hearing date for Brooks.