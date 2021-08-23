A York man who was gunned down outside a Lancaster city residence Friday night was a bystander to an ongoing argument, according to Lancaster city police.

Jomar Almestica, 26, was observing the argument from the front steps of a residence in the 600 block of Hebrank Street, about half a mile off of South Prince Street, when he was shot multiple times in the torso, arms and legs at 10:12 p.m., according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Witnesses told investigators there was a gathering or party at the residence, which Almestica had attended that night, police said. An argument began, during which Steffen Vadoria Tidwell Jr., 27, of Lancaster, brandished a handgun. It was not clear what started the argument.

Almestica was not involved in the argument, instead observing it from the front steps of the residence when Tidwell pointed the weapon at him and fired five shots, striking him, according to the affidavit. It was not stated how many times Almestica was struck.

First responders began treating Almestica on scene for his injuries. He was then transported to Lancaster General Hospital where he died at 11:34 p.m.

Almestica’s mother was with him at the time of the shooting, telling investigators she was familiar with Tidwell but did not know his name. Tidwell was later identified after Almestica’s mother found his Facebook profile.

Almestica was determined to have died of multiple gunshot wounds after undergoing an autopsy Monday morning, according to Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni. His death was ruled a homicide.

Tidwell remains wanted as of Monday afternoon, a Lancaster police spokesperson said. He has been charged with criminal homicide and discharge of firearms.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact Lancaster City Police at 717-735-3300 or Lancaster City-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913. Anonymous tips can also be left at www.lancasterpolice.com or by texting "LANCS" plus a message to Crime Stoppers at 847411.