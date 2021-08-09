Police in Columbia are investigating a shooting they say left a York man injured.

At 11:23 p.m. Saturday, a local hospital informed the Columbia Police Department that a man was brought to the hospital by a private vehicle with a gunshot wound to his leg.

The 21-year-old man told officers he was attending "a large party or event" that was advertised on social media, police said. The police report did not specify what the event was or where it was held, but the man said it was in a large building in the downtown section of Columbia.

The man said an argument started and another man involved brandished a firearm and shot him in the leg, police said. The man who was shot was treated and released.

Police noted that there were no "shots fired" calls made at the time of the shooting.

Police are asking for the public's assistance, and anyone with information is asked to call Columbia Police at (717) 684-7735, or send tips to the Lancaster County Crimestoppers by sending text LANCS to 847411.