A York man has died after he was shot multiple times in Lancaster city on Friday night, according to Lancaster City police.

Officers found 26-year-old Jomar Almestica with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso in the 600 block of Hebrank Street at 10:12 p.m., police said in a news release. Police had been dispatched to the area following reports of a shooting.

Almestica was rushed to a hospital, but died as a result of his injuries early Saturday morning, police said.

Investigators have determined that someone fired multiple shots after an argument started among people at a party in the 600 block of Hebrank Street, according to the news release. Almestica was struck during the incident.

Police are working to identify people who were at the party, including the suspect, as well as other circumstances that led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lancaster City Police at 717-735-3300 or Lancaster City-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913. Anonymous tips can also be left at www.lancasterpolice.com or by texting "LANCS" plus a message to Crime Stoppers at 847411.

An autopsy will take place Monday morning, Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said, though he declined to identify the victim, stating their next of kind have not yet been notified. Almestica was publicly identified by police in their news release.

This is the seventh homicide in Lancaster County so far this year, according to newspaper records.

Mitchell C. Bewley, 27, of Quarryville, was found shot to death in a Strasburg parking lot on Feb. 14; Helen Miller, 19, of Manheim Township, was found stabbed to death in her home on Feb. 22; Hipolito Gonzalez, 61, of Lancaster, died of a traumatic brain injury several days after a neighbor found him unconscious on March 18; Richard Williams, 35, of West Hempfield Township, was shot and killed at his ex-wife’s home in Mountville on April 16; Victoria Preston, 60, was killed with prescription drugs at her Mount Joy home before it exploded in a murder-suicide on June 1; and Donald Meshey Sr., 67, of Lancaster, was found stabbed to death and dismembered in his home on Aug. 11.

No charges have yet been filed in connection with Gonzalez’s death.