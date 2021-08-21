Editor's note: The video footage included in this story may be disturbing for some readers. Viewer discretion is advised.

A York man has died after he was shot multiple times in Lancaster city on Friday night, according to Lancaster City police.

Officers found 26-year-old Jomar Almestica with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso in the 600 block of Hebrank Street, about half a mile off of South Prince Street, at 10:12 p.m., police said in a news release. Police had been dispatched to the area following reports of a shooting.

Almestica was rushed to a hospital, but died as a result of his injuries early Saturday morning, police said.

Investigators have determined that someone fired multiple shots after an argument started among people at a party in the 600 block of Hebrank Street, according to the news release. Almestica was struck during the incident.

Police are working to identify people who were at the party, including the suspect, as well as other circumstances that led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lancaster City Police at 717-735-3300 or Lancaster City-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913. Anonymous tips can also be left at www.lancasterpolice.com or by texting "LANCS" plus a message to Crime Stoppers at 847411.

An autopsy will take place Monday morning, Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said, though he declined to identify the victim, stating their next of kind have not yet been notified. Almestica was publicly identified by police in their news release.

Shelley Lopez, 33, who lives across the street from the home where the shooting took place, was watching television shortly after 10 p.m. when she heard several loud bangs and immediately identified them as gunshots.

“There was no mistaking them for firecrackers,” she said. “They were loud and clear.”

Lopez gathered her husband and four children and ran upstairs before calling 911, she said. It was while she was upstairs that she heard people outside screaming to call an ambulance.

Lopez then reviewed footage from the security cameras in front of her home, which captured audio of the shooting.

Several voices can be heard arguing in the video, time stamped at 10:11 p.m., including a woman who repeatedly yells “wait” before what appear to be six shots ring out in the night.

Lopez's hands were trembling when she heard the audio, which she shared with law enforcement, she recalled. Police also requested footage from before and after the shooting.

Dela Irwin, 60, who lives several houses down from Lopez, had never heard the sound of gunshots before, she said. She stepped outside to find that neighbors had flooded the streets, some arguing with each other in Spanish.

Irwin didn’t realize someone had been shot until she saw a body being wheeled in a gurney to an ambulance up the road, the vehicle being too large to fit down the narrow street.

“I saw that and I just cried,” she said. “Why would you want to shoot someone?”

Lopez and her husband were unsure who was shot, only seeing an unfamiliar man being carried away in a stretcher, his body limp, they said.

Law enforcement remained in the neighborhood until the early hours of Saturday morning, placing crime scene tape and taking photographs of the area, Irwin said.

Neighbors did not see anyone being arrested.

“Someone lost their child last night,” said Lopez. “I thought about my kids. Why do you have to pull a gun out?”

Lopez was disheartened by the shooting, but not surprised.

The collection of early 20th century row houses has declined in recent years due to an influx in drugs and crime, she said. Initially a quiet neighborhood, Lopez, who has lived there for four years, said she no longer allows her children to play outside out of concern for their safety.

But Lopez never suspected the cameras she placed outsider her home to protect her family would capture audio of a homicide.

This is the seventh homicide in Lancaster County so far this year, according to newspaper records.

Mitchell C. Bewley, 27, of Quarryville, was found shot to death in a Strasburg parking lot on Feb. 14; Helen Miller, 19, of Manheim Township, was found stabbed to death in her home on Feb. 22; Hipolito Gonzalez, 61, of Lancaster, died of a traumatic brain injury several days after a neighbor found him unconscious on March 18; Richard Williams, 35, of West Hempfield Township, was shot and killed at his ex-wife’s home in Mountville on April 16; Victoria Preston, 60, was killed with prescription drugs at her Mount Joy home before it exploded in a murder-suicide on June 1; and Donald Meshey Sr., 67, of Lancaster, was found stabbed to death and dismembered in his home on Aug. 11.

No charges have yet been filed in connection with Gonzalez’s death.