Editor's note: The victim's name was originally reported by police as Kristopher. It has since been corrected to Khristopher.
Nearly two weeks after witnesses say he was punched in the parking lot of the Village Night Club, a 26-year-old man has died, and Lancaster City Police are investigating the death as a homicide.
Khristopher Wade, of York, died Tuesday night in a Lancaster hospital, where he was taken early October 3 with a serious head injury, police said.
Wade was found lying on the ground in the first block of East Fulton Street, near Christian Street, around 2 a.m. on Oct. 3, where police found a group of people shouting nearby. Wade was bleeding from the head and appeared to have been assaulted, police said.
Wade had been at the Village Night Club, 205 N. Christian St., earlier in the night, and investigators are looking for information from anyone who was with the victim before and during the assault.
Witnesses told police that a tall, black man between 20 and 30 years old, with a medium build and short hair, punched Wade in the parking lot, leading him to fall back and hit his head.
Lancaster County Coroner Stephen Diamantoni said the autopsy is planned for Friday and declined further comment.
City detectives are investigating the incident and ask anyone with information to call Lancaster City Police at (717) 735-3300 or Lancaster City-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913, or click the Submit a Tip button on our website, www.lancasterpolice.com, Tips can be texted to Crime Stoppers by texting LANCS plus your message to 847411. Tipsters may remain anonymous and do not have to give their names.