A York man was charged after he smashed a motel room TV and chased a woman out of his room, according to East Hempfield Township police.

Once 32-year-old Stephon Walls caught up to the woman, police say he punched her in the face and then bit her nose.

Walls was charged with a felony count of aggravated assault, misdemeanor counts of simple assault and unlawful restraint causing serious bodily injury and a criminal mischief summary offense.

Officers were called to the Travelodge Motel on Columbia Avenue on Friday at 5:46 p.m. for a domestic disturbance, according to police. When police arrived, a 31-year-old woman was in the motel's office "bleeding profusely from her nose."

The woman and Walls were renting a room at the motel and during an argument, Walls smashed the TV inside the room, she told police. The woman ran from the room and Walls chased her down the hallway.

When Walls caught up with her, the woman told police that he punched her in the face and then bit her nose.

The woman had to be taken to a local hospital for her facial injuries, police said.

Walls was arrested and is in Lancaster County Prison on $100,000 bail, according to court documents.

He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for 8:45 a.m. on May 13 in front of judge Brian Chudzik.