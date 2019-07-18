A York man was charged with three felony counts of aggravated assault on a child and endangering the welfare of children after police say he was responsible for multiple injuries -- including rib fractures -- on his 8-week-old son.

Police say that Timothy K. Husmann, 28, of York, was responsible for fracturing the ribs, arms, legs and collarbone of his infant son.

Story continues below video.

The Susquehanna Regional Police investigated after staff at Penn State Hershey Medical Center reported the injuries on June 4 after the baby was taken to the emergency room for difficulty breathing.

Police say the injuries happened sometime between May 24 and June 3 in East Donegal Township.

Husmann is currently in Lancaster County Prison on $100,000 bail.

More Lancaster County police news: