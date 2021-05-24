A York County woman has died after her vehicle was struck by a train in York County over the weekend, according to a report by WGAL.

Gerri Hill, 53, of Newberry Township, died at a hospital on Sunday morning, according to the report.

Hill's vehicle was struck by a Norfolk Southern freight train at a railroad crossing in the 1200 block of West Cly Road in Newberry Township, west of Falmouth across the Susquehanna River, just before 6:30 a.m., WGAL said.

The train’s crew was uninjured in the incident, according to the report.

West Cly Road was shut down between Reeser Hill Road and River Drive for more than four hours, WGAL said in a previous report.

The collision is being investigated by Newberry Township police and Nortfolk Southern, according to the report.

The 107-car train was headed to Conway, Pennsylvania, when the crash occurred.