A York County man was killed after he struck a vehicle along Route 30 in East Hempfield Township on Sunday night, causing the vehicle to catch fire, according to East Hempfield Township police.

Albert Meier Acosta, 31, of Windsor was traveling westbound along Route 30 near Rohrerstown Road at around 9:26 p.m. when he struck a disabled Chrysler 300 that was parked along the shoulder of the road, police said in a news release. The crash caused the Chrysler to catch fire.

Meier Acosta was transported to Lancaster General Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

An investigation into the crash led by the Lancaster County Crash Investigation Team is ongoing, according to the news release. Westbound lanes of Route 30 were closed during the initial investigation, reopening at around 2:45 a.m. Monday.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is urged to contact East Hempfield Township police at 717-898-3103.