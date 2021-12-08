A York County man has been charged with multiple felonies including homicide by vehicle after crashing head-on with another vehicle late last year, resulting in an infant being killed and multiple other injuries, according to state police.

Mateen Ibn Haleem, 44, of Red Lion, struck a Dodge Caravan head-on while attempting to pass another vehicle around a blind curve in the 1900 block of Holtwood Road in Martic Township just before 9 p.m. on Dec. 12, 2020, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

A 1-year-old child in the Caravan was pronounced dead at the scene of multiple traumatic injuries, police said.

Haleem and six other people were also seriously injured in the crash, most with major injuries.

One of the Caravan’s occupants was airlifted to a hospital in Delaware in critical condition with multiple crush injuries to her lower half, loss of consciousness and broken bones. Others suffered fractured or displaced bones, lacerations, concussions, muscle tears and other injuries, being transported by ambulances to hospitals in York County and Lancaster city.

A total of six people were mechanically extracted from vehicles after the crash.

The driver of the Caravan told police he was returning to York city after seeing Christmas lights in Chester County when he suddenly saw Haleem’s headlights in front of him. Investigators believe Haleem was speeding at the time of the crash.

Haleem, who was driving with an invalid driver’s license at the time, told investigators he was headed eastbound along Holtwood Road when his tire blew out, causing him to lose control of his vehicle. An inspection of Haleem’s 2013 Mercedes Benz did not find any apparent mechanical issues or tire damage.

A toxicology report showed Haleem had marijuana in his system of the time of the crash. Police also found marijuana on the driver’s side floor of Haleem’s vehicle.

Haleem was charged Monday with two counts of homicide by vehicle, 12 counts of aggravated assault by vehicle, seven counts of accidents involving death or injury while not licensed, three counts of driving under the influence, seven counts of recklessly endangering another person, a drug violation and sis summary traffic offenses.

He has not yet been arrested, court records show.

Haleem is currently awaiting trial on charges of resisting arrest, defiant trespass and disorderly conduct in York County in 2020.