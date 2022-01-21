A York County man has been arrested in Florida, just days after authorities said he killed a Lancaster County woman, whose body was found early this week in a North Carolina hotel.

Quincy Cheeks Hannah, 26, of Windsor Township, York County was arrested just outside of Everglades National Park and was in police custody in Miami Florida Friday, according to an afternoon news release from JD Hartman, the sheriff of Davie County, North Carolina.

At that time, Davie County Sheriff’s Office officials were working with Florida authorities to extradite Hannah back to North Carolina, authorities said.

Hannah has been charged in the murder of Suzanne Kauffman, 20, of West Cocalico Township, who was found dead Monday inside a Days Inn hotel room in Mocksville, North Carolina, which is in Davie County, authorities said.