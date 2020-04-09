Charges against a York County woman who was pulled over by state police on March 29 in Red Lion for violating the Governor's stay-at-home order will be dropped.

York County District Attorney Dave Sunday on Wednesday announced that Anita Shaffer, 19, of York Township, will not be cited with the Disease Prevention and Control Law of 1955, which was a $200 violation, according to the York Daily Record.

Shaffer was pulled over in Red Lion for a vehicle code violation, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.

When Shaffer said that she was going for a leisurely Sunday drive, the troopers tacked on the $200 citation, too.

Days later, two people were charged for violating the Governor's stay-at-home order in Columbia.

Police said that Nathasha Long, 32, and Bernardo Teran, 40, were drinking alcohol shortly before 10 a.m. in the 1100 block of Grinnell Avenue on April 5. Neither live in the area, nor were they visiting anyone on the block, police said.

