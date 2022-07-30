A 9-year-old boy from Lancaster County was among four people killed Friday in York County when a farm tractor pulling a utility trailer overturned.

York County Coroner Pamela Gay said 9-year-old Caleb Emmanuel Fisher, one of the victims identified Saturday, is from Osceola Mill Road, Leacock Township.

The York County coroner’s office said the other victims were 36-year-old Katie Ann Stoltzfus, her 14-year-old daughter Mary Etta Stoltzfus, and her 7-year-old daughter Naomi Rose Stoltzfus. They lived in Brogue, in York County.

All four victims were pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said; all died of multiple blunt force trauma. The deaths have been ruled accidental.

State police in York County said the farm tractor was pulling a utility trailer with more than a dozen other people, mostly children, when it went over an embankment shortly after 11 a.m. Friday in Lower Chanceford and both the tractor and the trailer overturned.

The crash happened shortly after 11 a.m. in the 1100 block of Furnace Road (Route 425). Police said the group had been headed to a recreational area.

The tractor’s driver lost control, the trailer rolled, and the occupants were thrown, police said.

Further details about their injuries and conditions weren’t immediately available. The York Dispatch reports that five children were taken to Hershey Medical Center.