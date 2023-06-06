The York County Coroner’s Office identified Tuesday a Lancaster man who died Saturday afternoon in a vehicle crash on Route 30 near Wrightsville.

Coroner Dr. Pamela Gay said Hassan Folkes, 45, of Lancaster, died of multiple blunt-force injuries and ruled his death accidental.

Around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Folkes was driving without a seatbelt on Route 30 westbound in Hellam Township, Gay said. When he reached the Wrightsville off ramp, his vehicle crossed the median of the roadway, struck two other vehicles and landed in the eastbound lane on its roof.

Folkes was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unclear whether anyone else was injured in the crash.