A York City man who is charged with kidnapping and raping a woman in York County will undergo psychological testing due to alleged brain injuries he received while playing football as a teenager at Donegal High School, media reports said.

Randy-Jay A. Jones, 42, is currently at York County Prison in lieu of $210,000, the York Dispatch reported.

Jones's public defender, Jim Rader, filed a motion for a psychological evaluation June 8.

The York Dispatch reported that Rader claimed Jones's history of "self-reported mental illness," as well as concussions received while a boxer and a wide receiver at Donegal High School contributed to "unspecified mental illness and brain injury" which led to the criminal case.

Jones was not being treated for his mental illness or his brain injuries at the time of the rape, Rader said.

Common Pleas Judge Gregory M. Snyder granted the motion, the York Dispatch reported. All further proceedings have been suspended for the meantime.

Jones is charged with kidnapping, rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and robbery, as well as related charges.

According to York Dispatch reports, Jones approached a woman along the York County Heritage Rail Trail and forced her into his vehicle.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Jones drove the woman to an unknown location and raped her, media reports said.

Police were able to use a description and video to identify Jones.

In 2007, a Lancaster County jury convicted Jones of indecent assault and related charges, and in 2009, Jones pleaded guilty to failing to comply with his sexual-offender conditions, the York Dispatch reported.

What to read next