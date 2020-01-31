A Republican who raised questions about Rep. David Zimmerman’s ethics and said he intended to challenge the incumbent in the GOP primary has suspended his campaign after failing to win the party’s endorsement.

Glenn Yoder, a real estate broker and former school board member in the Eastern Lancaster County School District, announced his leave from the campaign on Friday “after much prayer and consultation with friends and family.”

His decision leaves Zimmerman with a clear path to the nomination for a fourth two-year term representing the 99th Legislative District in the state House, though candidates have until mid-February to get on the ballot.

The primary is April 28.

Members of the county Republican Committee in the 99th voted earlier this week to endorse Zimmerman for another term despite the state Ethics Commission’s finding that he used his previous position as a township supervisor for personal gain, to advance a land deal in which he and his brother had a financial stake. It fined him $14,000.

Also this week, the county’s Republican delegation to the state House and Senate issued a written statement backing him as well.

Zimmerman is likely to face a Democratic challenger in the fall, though given the overwhelming GOP voter registration edge in the district the incumbent has a clear advantage.

