The pool inside the YMCA at New Holland won’t be reopening as the organization considers a possible sale of the building.
Opened in 2009 as the New Holland Recreation Center, the 55,000-square-foot facility at 123 N. Shirk Road has been operated since 2013 by the YMCA, which bought the building in 2017.
But faced with repairs for the indoor pool and sluggish membership growth, the YMCA is considering other options which could selling the property, according to a letter sent Sunday to members.
“There are no easy answers and it is challenging for everyone. Know that nothing has been finalized, and we very much want to continue serving Eastern Lancaster County. However, it is not possible to sustain a facility of this size and scope, especially with the needed repairs, in this location,” the letter says.