Gilles San Martin took this photo of a yellow-legged hornet. The species is native to Southeast Asia but it has spread into Europe, and the Georgia Department of Agriculture reported a confirmed sighting in the United States on Aug. 15, 2023.
Lancaster County beekeepers are keeping a close eye on Georgia as confirmed sightings of yellow-legged hornets in that state could signal a new threat to local honeybee hives.
The Georgia Department of Agriculture announced the first confirmed sighting there of the yellow-legged hornet on Aug. 15. The department has issued guidance to Georgia residents and provided an online form to report additional potential sightings.
Yellow-legged hornets are native to Southeast Asia. Their preferred prey is honeybees, and the Western honeybees found in the United States could face large risks if this invasive predator spreads and becomes established.
Denny Gorman, vice president of the Lancaster County Beekeepers Society, estimated the county’s beekeepers society has 230 members who manage at least 400 hives, but he believes the overall hive count in Lancaster County measures in the thousands.
Michael Skvarla, an assistant research professor of arthropod identification at Penn State University, said that yellow-legged hornets feed on a wide variety of insects but prefer to feed on honeybees.
Skvarla explained that Lancaster County beekeepers could face a much greater impact than the county’s gardeners and farmers if the hornets spread north from the areas in Georgia.
Presuming yellow-legged hornets establish and spread like they have in Europe, the impact on agriculture in general will likely be minimal, but the impact on beekeeping in particular could be large, Skvarla said.
Skvarla added, “One report from Europe stated that 30% of honeybee hives were weakened by hornet attacks and 5% were destroyed outright. I'm not sure what that might mean in terms of economic impact to beekeepers here, but it's another stressor -- along with various pathogens and pests that will increase the percent of hives lost during winter and decrease profitability.”
Denny Gorman, a certified master beekeeper from Conestoga, shows off slatted rack full of honey that is stored in a freezer until it's ready to be processed on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. The bees put a protective layer of wax on the honey and that is removed when it is processed.
Denny Gorman, a certified master beekeeper from Conestoga, holds a rack of honey and bees on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. The yellow portion of the rack is full with honey, and the bees have placed a protective wax covering over that part as they work to full the entire rack with honey.
Denny Gorman, a certified master beekeeper from Conestoga, shows off slatted rack full of honey that is stored in a freezer until it's ready to be processed on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. The bees put a protective layer of wax on the honey and that is removed when it is processed.
Denny Gorman, a certified master beekeeper from Conestoga, holds a rack of honey and bees on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. The yellow portion of the rack is full with honey, and the bees have placed a protective wax covering over that part as they work to full the entire rack with honey.
Although the Georgia Department of Agriculture is concerned about the potential impact yellow-legged hornets could have on both honeybees and native pollinators that are important to the state’s agricultural industry, Pennsylvania experts are less concerned about the potential impact of yellow-legged hornets on Lancaster County agriculture.
Other than the potential impact on the county’s beekeepers, Skvarla isn’t worried.
“Honeybees are used to pollinate some crops, but we're finding that supplemental pollination often isn't needed (e.g., in pumpkins) or there are better pollinators available (e.g., mason bees in apples, bumble bees in tomatoes),” he said.
Western honeybees are native to Europe, Africa and the Middle East. These honeybees can have a negative impact on other local pollinators when found outside bee farms, so Skvarla said decreasing the number of honeybees in the Lancaster County landscape could actually help the county’s farmers.
Gorman said he would not discount the local economic impact of honeybees, adding that his Manor Township neighbor saw a 30% increase in his berry crop after Gorman began beekeeping next door.