Matt Wilkerson was a loyal patron of Yellow Cab of Lancaster, coming to rely on the taxi service as his eyesight deteriorated.

Even through the pandemic he said he felt he could count on Yellow Cab to get him to and from restaurants and other places about a mile from his West Vine Street home in Lancaster city.

“I’ve always been kind of a late night guy,” he said, adding that he wasn’t comfortable walking late at night.

Yellow Cab, once Lancaster County’s largest taxi service, quietly ceased operations on Dec. 23, 2021, according to Chief Financial Officer Greg Vannucci. Prior to the closure, Vannucci said the company had contacted a few regular patrons to let them know they would need to find other transport. Wilkerson wasn’t one of them.

Wilkerson said he recently called the taxi service only to find out it had permanently closed. He wasn’t surprised because he had noticed their hours had been cut back but he was disappointed.

“We talked to some of our open accounts and gave them a heads-up that we would not be able to service the community the way we wanted to,” Vannucci said. “We gave them an opportunity to seek backup.”

Vannucci said COVID-19 put a damper on the business in 2020 and it never recovered.

“When everything got back to ‘normal’ a lot of independent contractors did not come back,” Vannucci said. “We advertise a lot. It was very difficult for drivers to be out there to pick up passengers not knowing where they had been.”

They were concerned with bringing back COVID to their families.

Also, Vannucci said, maintenance costs and vehicle insurance are increasing. The business model wasn’t working any more, he said.

The company hired drivers as independent contractors: They paid $10 an hour to lease a cab and dispatch services and kept whatever they made.

Vannucci said owners Jack Schwartz and his brother Tim Schwartz had subsidized the company through the pandemic. Jack Schwartz also owns other companies unrelated to the taxi service including Friendly Transportation, Hertz Rental Lancaster, Lancaster Fleet and Auto, Friendly Messenger Service and the Sunoco A+ at Prince and Orange streets.

About six years ago, prior to the entrance of ride-hailing services Uber and Lyft in Lancaster, Yellow Cab had 27 drivers, Vannucci said. When Yellow Cab closed last month it had seven. Vannucci said he could have hired 12 to 14 more drivers to keep the business going but people weren’t interested. Taxi driving can provide a good income, he said, but a paycheck is not certain the way a regular job is.

Yellow Cab has no recent filings related to emergency suspension of service and/or abandonment of service, and there are no current open complaints against the company with the state Public Utility Commission, which regulates cab companies. It operates as Autocab Inc.

Yellow Cab traces its roots to Friendly Taxi, which started in 1978 with orange taxis. In 2008, Friendly Taxi service changed its fleet to the more recognizable yellow paint and its name and operating model. The company went from employees limited to Lancaster city to independent contractors serving the entire county. Friendly became a private transportation company.

A list of cab companies licensed to operate in Lancaster County was not immediately available from the PUC. Other county transportation service options include Unique Cab, Lancaster Express Taxi, Lancaster City Cabs, Red Rose Transit Authority as well as Uber and Lyft and several Amish taxi services.

As for Wilkerson, he said he understands running a business and making difficult decisions - he used to own The Camera Shop in downtown Lancaster. He sold it due to his vision loss from a degenerative retinal disease.

Still, the loss has kept him from getting around town with his guide dog. And, he said, it’s hard to replace the close relationships he had with Yellow Cab drivers.

“I think I can now use the Uber app,” he said. “There was a point in time when it wasn’t very friendly (for vision impaired users.)”