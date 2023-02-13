After years of violence, threats and sexual assault that included a protection from abuse order, its violation and his inclusion on a sex offender registry, authorities say Jason Shackelford raped and killed his ex-girlfriend’s 12-year-old daughter last week.

Shackelford, 39, of Columbia, landed himself on the state Megan’s Law list for sexually assaulting the child’s mother — with whom he shared at least two children of his own — in December 2019, according to court records.

Shackelford was charged Friday with one count of homicide in the death of Elaina Smith, a girl described by her aunt as funny, smart, selfless and full of life, a Columbia Middle School student who cared deeply about animals and her classmates.

Lancaster County court documents — unavailable until Monday — paint a picture of Shackelford as a man prone to violence and sexual assault.

According to charging documents for Elaina’s death, Shackelford told Columbia police on Friday that sometime overnight Wednesday to Thursday, he and Elaina were watching a movie in bed at her home in the 500 block of Avenue H, while her mother was at work.

As they watched the movie, Shackelford told police, he raped the girl, then strangled her to death, according to the complaint. After killing her, Shackelford told police he drank alcohol and smoked cigarettes for a few hours. At some point during the night, he took her body into the basement and put it into a chest freezer.

Shackelford, according to the complaint, made the confession after agreeing to talk to Columbia police after another department responded to a domestic disturbance call at the Wyndham Lancaster Hotel on Lincoln Highway East sometime early Friday.

There, East Lampeter Township police encountered the girl’s mother and Shackelford. The woman told them that Shackelford was “involved in having her (daughter) kidnapped and removed from her custody” while she was at work, according to the complaint.

Shackelford agreed to go to Columbia to speak with borough police about what they thought they were investigating — a kidnapping.

Columbia police first spoke to Elaina’s mother shortly before 7 a.m. Friday. She told them Shackelford had raped her Thursday morning before forcing her to go to the hotel, coercing “her cooperation with him by using (Elaina’s) well-being as leverage,” the complaint said. At the hotel, the woman told police Shackelford raped her again, the complaint said.

Shackelford let the woman leave the room to smoke a cigarette, and she went to the front desk and asked staff to call the police, the complaint said.

Columbia police then spoke to Shackelford. Police got a warrant to search the house and found Elaina in the freezer.

‘Funniest little girl

Elaina was “the funniest little girl,” said her aunt, Sheriece Smith, of Lancaster Township, on Monday.

“We don’t want people to remember her by the terrible thing that happened to her,” said Smith, 24, the sister of Dwayne Smith, Elaina’s father. “We want people to remember her (as) the strong, beautiful, caring, intelligent and just life-filled little girl. She made everyone better for knowing and loving her.”

Efforts to reach Dwayne Smith and Elaina’s mother for comment have been unsuccessful. LNP | LancasterOnline does not name survivors of sexual assault.

Sheriece Smith was 12 when Elaina was born, she said. She described their relationship as a mix of having a little sibling but also feeling parental.

“I feel like the older she got, you know, I just started to see so much of her personality and spunk and life in her, and it was so nice to see just how much she had really grown into such a beautiful, beautiful young lady,” Sheriece Smith said.

She said Elaina had the most infectious laugh. She also was intelligent and adept in her studies, saying Elaina always seemed like she was 12 going on 25.

Elaina had a particular interest in animals, always trying to convince her parents to get her a new puppy or kitten. Sheriece Smith recalled. She also was thoughtful of others, doting on her friends and classmates.

“They had a school store ... and she would always reach out to her dad and say, ‘Can I have some money?’ because she wanted to be able to buy things for other people in case they didn’t have the money themselves. She was such a selfless little girl.”

One of Smith’s happiest memories of Elaina was that she would pop up out of nowhere in the middle of conversations and just be able to join in. Regardless of the age or differences between her and anyone she chose to speak with, she would be able to relate to them.

Smith said Elaina enjoyed playing with her pets, learning the clarinet and had recently joined her cheerleading team at the Columbia Middle School Hill Campus.

“This is an extremely difficult time for the Columbia Borough School District and the Columbia community. Our hearts and prayers are with Elaina and her family, as well as the students and staff who knew her,” Superintendent Dr. Ashley Rizzo wrote in a statement. “We have received offers of support from local authorities, community groups, and neighboring school districts. We are offering counseling and support services to students and staff as they deal with this tragedy and begin the healing process.”

Elaina’s former step-grandfather, David Rowley, 61, of Lancaster, described Elaina as “a bundle of joy” who bonded with him over music. Rowley was married to Elaina’s maternal grandmother for about 20 years.

Rowley plays the guitar, and when Elaina would visit, he would teach her.

“She fell in love with the guitar,” Rowley said. “We found a cheap yard sale, and I put new strings on it. She was very happy.”

Community support is flowing for the girl’s family.

A family friend set up a GoFundMe to cover expenses for Elaina’s funeral, which has raised more than $14,000 since Friday. A local church also is organizing a meal drive. The Locust Run Kennels in Wrightsville offering to house Elaina's mother's dogs for two weeks free of charge.

Shackelford’s criminal history

According to court records, in December 2019, during an argument with Elaina’s mother at the East Petersburg home where she was living, Shackleford punched and choked her, resulting in a cut that required stitches. He also sexually assaulted her.

She told Northern Lancaster Regional police Shackleford took her cellphone and wouldn’t let her call anyone and also made her agree not to tell hospital staff what happened before he allowed her to go to the emergency room. She drove herself to Lancaster General Hospital, where she got stitches. When she returned, Shackleford made her take off her clothes and again sexually assaulted her.

The woman reported the assault to police a week later, on Jan. 4, 2020. Two days later, she sought and was granted a temporary protection from abuse order.

In it, she recounted the assault and said Shackleford was harassing her via phone calls and texts, showing up at her work on multiple occasions and contacting her friends.

The PFA application indicated the woman and Shackleford had two children together, who were 3 and 4 years old at the time.

Shackelford was served the PFA on Jan. 15, 2020, by telephone and told a sheriff deputy he was in New York and wouldn’t be returning to Pennsylvania until a March court date, according to court documents.

But a week later, on Jan. 23, 2020, the woman called 911 to report Shackelford violated his PFA by coming to her home, where he pulled out a handgun and held it to her chest when she refused to let him inside, according to court documents.

The gun’s magazine fell out, and the woman tried to kick it away. Shackelford picked up the magazine and left.

Shackelford had told a sheriff’s deputy when he was served with the PFA that he did not have any guns, according to court documents. He was also legally unable to possess a firearm because he had a felony conviction in New York for a robbery.

For the December 2019 assault, Shackelford was charged with three counts of sexual assault, terroristic threats and simple assault. For the January incident, Shackelford was charged with two firearms violations, simple assault and terroristic threats.

On Aug. 5, 2021, Shackelford pleaded guilty under a negotiated plea agreement to indecent assault, terroristic threats and the firearms violation to resolve both cases. Judge Howard F. Knisely, who is now retired, sentenced Shackelford to a total of five years of probation and ordered him to register as sex offender under Pennsylvania's Megan's Law.

Online court records do not list an attorney for Shackelford’s homicide charge. A message left for the attorney who represented him in his earlier two cases was not immediately returned.

Asked about the mentions of rape in the affidavit of probable case, Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams said she expected to release more information about the case within the next few days.

Shackelford is being held at Lancaster County Prison without bail. A preliminary hearing has not been scheduled.

YWCA Lancaster runs a 24-hour sexual assault hotline, 717-392-7273, that connects callers to free, confidential counseling and therapy services for community members impacted by sexual abuse, harassment or assault.

“Jason had been in this house quite a few times for barbecues and stuff like that,” Elaina’s former step-grandfather Rowley said. “He was very polite, friendly, laughable. ... I had no idea the monster that he was. I had no idea. And that’s the scary thing about these kinds of people. They know how to fit into our society.”

Rowley said he will go to the funeral, but when the trial happens, he won’t attend.

“I'll get thrown out,” Rowley said. “I'm gonna yell at the judge, ‘Why did your system let this registered sex offender out on our streets? You are not protecting our people!’ ”