A woman is "not expected to survive" after her bike collided with a Volkswagen in Lititz on Saturday afternoon, according to officials.
The woman, 73, was seriously injured in the crash and is at an area hospital, according to a news release from the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.
The crash happened around 1:35 p.m. on South Broad Street/Route 501.
The bicyclist was heading east on East Second Avenue and tried to cross Broad Street onto West Second Avenue. The vehicle was coming the opposite direction, east on West Second Avenue, and turned left to go north on South Broad Street.
The bicycle struck the passenger side of the vehicle, which was driven by a 38-year-old Lititz man, according to the district attorney's office.
The traffic light at the intersection was green, according to the district attorney's office.
Lititz Borough police are investigating and ask anyone with information to call 717-626-6393.