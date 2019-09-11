A woman has died four days after a bike and car crashed in Lititz, according to police.
Sarah Christine Mummert, 73, of Lititz, was seriously injured when her bike collided with a Volkswagen on September 7, around 1:35 p.m., at South Broad Street and Route 501.
She was riding a bicycle, heading west on East Second Avenue, and tried to cross Broad Street onto West Second Avenue, according to police. The Volkswagen was coming the opposite direction, east on West Second Avenue, and turned left to go north on South Broad Street.
The bicycle struck the passenger side of the vehicle, which was driven by a 38-year-old Lititz man, according to the district attorney's office.
The traffic light at the intersection was green, the district attorney's office said.
Police said that no charges have been filed, but the investigation is still ongoing.