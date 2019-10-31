Lancaster city police have charged an 18-year-old for shooting a man in the hip on October 21 in a drug deal gone wrong.

Joshua Luciano, of Lancaster, is charged with aggravated assault, robbery, possession of a prohibited firearm and firearms not to be carried without a license -- all felonies -- according to court records.

Luciano has not been arrested but a warrant is issued.

Police said that Luciano was the one that pulled a trigger on October 21 when he met two other people for a sale of marijuana near the Turkey Hill on East Chestnut Street.

Luciano fire two shots, one hitting the hip of a 20-year-old man, after Luciano fled with the marijuana without paying the man, police said.

The man who was shot was taken to the hospital by his friend that was in his car and saw the shooting, police said.

Police are asking that anyone with information on the shooting or the location of Luciano contact Lancaster police at 717-735-3301, or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by texting "LANCS" and your message to 847411.