The body of 20-year-old man was recovered from the Susquehanna River near Drumore Township on Saturday night after reports he had jumped into the water from a nearby cliff and didn’t resurface, according to Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.
A team of divers were among the rescuers who responded just before 4:30 p.m. to the rock cliff near Mount Johnson Island after getting a report about a missing swimmer, according to emergency dispatches.
Diamontoni said the body was found at 7:45 p.m. in 40 feet of water.
The report came from a spot known as “the Rock” or “the Cliff,” which is a popular swimming area near Ferncliff Wildflower and Wildlife Preserve in Drumore Township.
The cliff, just off the railroad tracks, rises 20 to 30 feet above the water between the Peach Bottom Marina and Susquehannock State Park.
The missing man was among a group that was swimming around the rocks at the time of the incident, according to emergency dispatches.
Diamontoni said an autopsy is scheduled for Monday.