A 17-year-old from Manor Township spit on an officer's face twice after being arrested in Lancaster city on Tuesday, Jan. 28, according to police.

While on patrol, officers noticed that one of two boys riding their bicycles in the opposite direction of traffic looked like a person involved in a recent robbery, police said.

One of the boys was stopped by the officers and the other rode off, ditched his bike and hid in the backyard of a home in the 500 block of Atlantic Avenue, according to police.

The boy was found after a Lancaster Safety Coalition camera captured pictures of him moving through the alley, police said.

The boy resisted arrest and "attempted to grab at his waistband," police said, where police found a semi-automatic handgun.

Police also found marijuana packaged for sale and drug paraphernalia in the boy's backpack, police said.

The boy is charged with felony counts of possession of a firearm by a minor, firearms not to be carried without a license and possession with intent to deliver. He was also charged with misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, aggravated harassment by prisoner and a summary offense for riding the wrong way on a one-way road, according to police.

He was taken to the Youth Intervention Center after the Lancaster County Juvenile Probation office authorized his detention, according to police.

