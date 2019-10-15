An 18-year-old Lancaster County man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a motorcycle crash, Sunday at 2:50 a.m., according to West Lampeter Township police.

The crash happened in near the intersection of Gypsy Hill Road and Morningside Drive, according to police.

Police said that the man was approaching Gypsy Hill Road and locked up his rear brakes entering the intersection. The man lost control in the intersection and thrown off the motorcycle.

Police did not release the name of the rider.

This is second motorcycle crash that has happened on Gypsy Hill Road this month.

On October 5, a 32-year-old man was seriously injured in the 1200 block of Gypsy Hill Road, less than a mile from the Morningside Drive intersection.

