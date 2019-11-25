Jordan Hornbaker’s world was shattered on New Year’s Eve, 2017.

Hornbaker, who was 13 years old at the time, was seriously injured in a crash that killed her sister, 17-year-old Hayley Clarke, and injured another teenager.

On Monday, she stood in front of the driver, 20-year-old Jeremy Michael Roland, during Roland’s sentencing hearing and pleaded for justice.

“I watched my sister die at 13 years old,” Hornbaker said, describing to the judge the horror she experienced that day, and the nightmares that followed, as Roland tearfully looked on.

Minutes later, Lancaster County Judge Merrill Spahn Jr., sentenced Roland, dressed in a white dress shirt, a teal, checkered tie and dark blue dress pants and sneakers, to a nine- to 23-month sentence.

He ordered Roland to serve three months at Lancaster County Prison, six on house arrest and 14 months on parole.

That’s in addition to five years of probation.

“Nothing can be done to make the family whole,” Spahn said before he read the sentence.

To Roland, Spahn said his intense guilt was obvious. “However,” he said, “you are here for the decisions you made.”

Roland pleaded guilty in August to homicide by vehicle, simple assault, recklessly endangering a person, DUI and summary traffic citations. Prosecutors dropped more serious charges — vehicular homicide and aggravated assault by vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance.

Roland was driving in the 1300 block of Route 72 when he veered off the road, went through fields, driveways and fences before crashing into a detached garage, police said.

Police said Roland was speeding and had smoked marijuana prior to driving.

Prior to the judge’s sentencing Monday, Roland addressed Clarke’s friends and family in the spectating area. His voice trembling, Roland said there have been nights since the crash that he would look at Clarke’s picture, instantly well up with regret and cry.

“I truly have no words to express how sorry I am to everyone,” he said.

Roland said he’s hopes the family can forgive him.

“My greatest hope,” he said, “is that somewhere Hayley can forgive me, too.”