A Columbia man was arrested on Friday for robbing a woman of her car keys, punching her in the head while she tried to stop him and driving off Thursday afternoon in the city, according to Lancaster city police. .

Lamont Rogers, 18, was arrested at Sixth Ward Park on Friday morning and charged with three felonies.

Police said a woman parked her 2015 Subaru Outback in the 600 block of East Frederick Street around 1 p.m. Thursday and went to help a passenger.

Rogers walked up to the woman and asked for directions, then grabbed the keys from her and got into the car, according to police.

The woman tried to stop him by getting into the passenger's seat, police said but Rogers punched the woman and knocked her from the moving car while the door was still open.

The woman sustained minor injuries from the assault and was taken to a hospital for treatment, according to police.

Police identified Rogers and found out he attends school at Community School Southeast (CSSE), located in Buhrle Industrial Park.

Rogers and two other CSSE students who walked away from the school, were located in the Sixth Ward Park, according to police. Rogers was arrested and the two other students were taken back to school, police said.

CSSE is a school for "students who display behaviors that impede learning, students who are in need of emotional support services and students who are most appropriately served with a focus on traditional academics," according to an online flyer for the Community School Program.

Rogers was charged with felony counts of robbery of a motor vehicle, aggravated assault and theft.

The Subaru Outback has not yet been recovered.

