A 15-year-old was hit by a light blue Subaru Forester on Thursday morning in Lititz and the driver left the scene, police say.

The boy was evaluated for minor injuries and will be fine, police said.

The driver of the Subaru Forester was turning left from West Orange Street onto South Broad Street and hit the 15-year-old who was crossing South Broad Street in the marked crosswalk at 7:10 a.m., according to police.

The driver was described as a 40-50 year old man, with gray, balding hair, police said.

Police believe that the vehicle is similar to the photo below:

Anyone with information is asked to call Lititz Police at 717-626-6393.

This is the second hit-and-run that happened on Thursday, October 31.

